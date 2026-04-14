Tumi, the wife of reality star Angel Smith, has continued to speak about the crisis rocking their marriage

The estranged couple reportedly fell apart a few days after their lavish wedding, as the former housemate was seen taking off her ring

What Tumi said about her mother-in-law has sparked conversations about Angel Smith’s motive for the marriage

More details have continued to emerge about reality show star Angel Smith and Tumininu as they continue to face a crisis in their marriage.

The estranged couple has been washing their dirty linen in public since rumours surfaced that they had fallen apart.

Reactions as Angel Smith’s wife shares reason reality star married her, blasts her mum. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

At some point, Tumininu's fans thought the beef had ended when she said another wedding ceremony would take place in Monaco, but she later made a U-turn and shared details about their crisis.

Taking to her Snapchat page, Tumininu alleged that Smith married her just because of papers. She added that she checked their last chat as they had been playing chess on her.

Tumi blasts Angel Smith’s mother

In her post, Tumininu blasted her mother-in-law after she asked about her daughter. According to Tumininu, Smith’s mother knew that her daughter was with Kayla, the woman she allegedly cheated with.

Angel Smith’s wife continues dragging her and her mother. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

She added that Angel Smith’s mother had been begging her to marry her daughter, allegedly because they wanted to use her to secure papers for the reality star.

Reactions to Tumininu’s post

Fans of the reality star joined in reacting to the claims. Some agreed that the former housemate was in the marriage for money and to allegedly take advantage of Tumininu.

Others called out her mother in strong terms and warned parents to raise their daughters well.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions as Angel Smith's wife opens up

Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the mother and daughter. Here are comments below:

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr reacted:

"So he now knows that Angel married her for his money and papers."

@backup.backuppage commented:

"I refuse to be interested in this case. Pls no one should bring me back here. I'm fine with Angel. She was my fave back then, but old I don't want to hear or read anything about her again. I'm heart broken."

@bitcoin_chief reacted:

"Why is she the wife if the other girl is the soft-looking one, and she is the strong-looking one? I keep reading wife everywhere, and I am confused. I thought in thier illusion woman-woman marriage world, the male-looking one is always the Man, and the Feminine one is the female?"

@johnpaddy__ wrote:

"Shortest marriage ever in history."

@_ade_dami shared:

"As mothers, we will not fail in Jesus name, and as children, we will not turn to Omo ale in Jesus name."

@racheluwota shared:

"The mother deserves everything she is getting and more."

Angel Smith's wife shares amount spent on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith’s wife, Tumi, had shared more details on what led to the breakdown of their union.

In a post making the rounds online, she made several allegations against Angel Smith, including claims about the amount he spent on her.

What he said generated a series of reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts on the union.

Source: Legit.ng