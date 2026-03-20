A video and pre-wedding pictures of reality star Angel Smith and her girlfriend surfaced after she shared her wedding invitation .

. The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision .

. The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online..

Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, Angel Smith, and her girlfriend have sparked reactions after a video of their pre-wedding photos surfaced online.

The reality star had announced that she would be marrying her partner soon and had shared a picture of their white wedding invitation card a few weeks ago.

Reactions as BBNaija’s Angel Smith and girlfriend’s pre-wedding shoot surfaces amid marriage plans. Photo credit@realangelsmith

Source: Instagram

She previously clashed with a fan who questioned her choice, as she shared the wedding hashtag.

In the new viral video, Angel Smith and her partner were seen showing affection. Both wore matching colours (black), and Angel prominently flaunted her engagement ring.

Angel Smith shares her feelings

In the video caption, Angel noted that she felt “suffering from laughter tonight.” In the recording, her partner tried to pull her close and lift her onto her lap before they posed for pictures.

Later, Angel gave in and sat down to take photos, holding a camera that her partner tried to peek at.

Fans ask BBNaija’s Angel Smith question about her mariage plan. Photo credit@realangelsmith

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Angel Smith and partner’s video

As expected, fans reacted to the video and photos, asking who would play the roles of wife and husband.

Some joked about who would deal with cramps, while others noted that Angel Smith appeared confident and unbothered as she showed off her life with her girlfriend. They were also worried about her appearance and shared their observation about it.

Recall that Angel Smith was previously in a relationship with fellow Big Brother Naija housemate Soma before deciding to date a woman.

She had once hinted that she might be pregnant and teased Soma about becoming a father.

Here is the Instagram video and pictures below:

What fans said about Angel Smith's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans, who wondered why the reality star chose such a kind of relationship. Here are some of the comments:

@priscilliaojeh commented:

"Crazy how both of them be having cramps, who’s gonna console who then?"

@blairscene shared:

"So both of Una go dey see period."

@greatzion50 said:

"Angel not looking good shame hahahaha hahahah."

@endowedfunso wrote:

"Live, let others live!!!!! Another person's way of life no concern me!!! We sin differently we judge the sins we are not comfortable with."

Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

Source: Legit.ng