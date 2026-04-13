Nigerian actress Adunni Ade sparked reactions online after being seen at a Celestial Church event in Lagos

The appearance led to speculation about her faith, with some questioning her religious identity

She has since addressed the situation, offering a brief clarification that’s still fueling conversation

Popular Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has responded to criticism after being seen at a Celestial Church event despite being a practising Muslim.

The actress attended the 60th birthday Thanksgiving of Prince Dele Akinola at the Celestial Church of Christ King of Kings Cathedral, Iju, Lagos.

Actress Adunni Ade raises eyebrows after sighting in celestial church. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

The celebration lasted a full week, but one of the highlights was Adunni Ade’s grand entrance at the church, where she appeared in a modest white outfit, greeted attendees, and took her seat among the celebrant’s guests.

Her presence quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether she had converted back to Christianity. A netizen even asked if she was still a Muslim.

Reacting to the speculation, Adunni Ade clarified her faith, stating:

“Born and raised in a Muslim household. Still practice Islam.”

She further explained that her attendance was strictly professional, as she has been a brand ambassador for Prince Dele Akinola’s company for over five years. In a social media post, she wrote:

“I am a Muslim. Try reading the caption. I was invited to the event. I work with the celebrant’s company and have been the brand ambassador for over 5 years.”

See her comment below:

Adunni Ade under fire for attending celestial church gathering. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

Her statement has since calmed some of the online debate, though the incident continues to generate conversation about the intersection of faith, celebrity appearances, and public perception.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adunni Ade shared her personal experience, emphasising that physical attractiveness alone is not enough to sustain a relationship or ensure a long-term partnership.

In an interview with Vangaurd, she described her early years when she was constantly in the spotlight, appreciated for her beauty and personality.

“I used to be the centre of attention, the most admired, the most talked about in my youthful days. Beauty opened many doors. I was loved, I was desired,” she said. “But guess what? I’m still not married.”

Adunni was keen to point out that her single status is not due to a lack of value. Rather, she insisted that being beautiful is insufficient to keep a man.

“Some came for the face, not the soul. Some wanted the shine, not the substance,” she explained. “I learned the hard way that a woman must be more than just beautiful.”

She advised women to prioritise self-improvement, values, and inner strength.

“Build your mind, know your worth, have values, be whole on your own. Marriage will come when it is right, but don’t think beauty is all you need,” she said.

Her message highlighted that while beauty can draw attention, it is character and personal development that actually matter in the long term.

"Life demands more than looks. Work on yourself, grow, be the kind of woman that doesn’t just turn heads — because in the end, beauty fades, but character stays.”

How fans reacted to Adunni Ade's church visit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchenna3560 said:

"Isn't she Muslim again?"

tms_for_love said:

"I thought she’s a Muslim o."

igbekalizzy said:

"She’s so beautiful, may God give her good people around her."

miztoby said:

"This woman is pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️....haha❤️❤️❤️."

atomokefarms said:

"This is how to come to celestial church even when you are not a member! Be it artist or visitor dress appropriately."

Adunni Ade calls out Kokozaria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adunni Ade found herself in the black book of some of her colleagues after she called them out for collecting money to campaign for some politicians.

A few days after the call out, she cried out on social media that some people were threatening her. She called Mc Oluomo's boy, Kokozaria.

According to her, if anything happened to her, they should hold him responsible. She posted a video where Kokozaira was saying he would send people to deal with her.

Source: Legit.ng