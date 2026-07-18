Comrade Usman Okai Austin formally petitioned IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu over the death of 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila at Minister David Umahi's residence

The activist warned that Umahi's ministerial status carries no constitutional immunity and must not shield him from police scrutiny

Okai also called on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to speak out and urged the Habila family to resist any pressure to compromise the case

A Kogi-born political activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has formally written to Inspector General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu, demanding an immediate and transparent probe into the death of Mary Habila, a 26-year-old nurse reportedly found lifeless at the residence of Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

In his petition, Okai stressed that Umahi, as a minister, does not benefit from the immunity provisions under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution — a protection that applies exclusively to sitting governors and the president — and that investigators must treat the case without deference to the minister's political standing.

Comrade Usman Okai Austin asks IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu to probe the death of 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila at Minister David Umahi's residence Photo credit: @ObidientPremier

Source: Twitter

Okai Calls on First Lady Remi Tinubu, Civil Society to Act

The activist, according to Guardian newspaper, characterised Habila's death as a growing political liability for President Bola Tinubu's administration and directed a pointed appeal at First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, known for her advocacy on behalf of vulnerable women and girls.

"The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has built a legacy of defending the vulnerable, particularly young women. Her silence on this matter would be deafening. This is the time her voice is needed most to ensure that justice is not compromised by political influence," Okai said.

He further urged pro-women civil society organisations to mobilise and push for accountability, while advising the Habila family to resist any financial inducements or pressure that could undermine the pursuit of justice.

"A young woman's life has been cut short under highly suspicious circumstances in the home of a cabinet minister. The police must prove to Nigerians that no citizen, no matter how highly placed, is above the law," he concluded.

Mary Habila's Death: Umahi Breaks Silence

Meanwhile, Umahi has spoken about the death of Habila, whose body was found inside a staff chalet at his residence in Uburu, Ebonyi state. The minister firmly rejected allegations that the incident was handled secretively, stating that the lady was not a personal visitor or a guest brought to his home.

He described her as a nurse employed by the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital and officially seconded to the Federal Ministry of Works for professional duties.

Umahi recounted that Habila was found unresponsive after she failed to come out of her room. Personnel broke open her door and found her dead. He said medical staff were called to the scene immediately and worked to resuscitate her before she was conveyed to a hospital, where she was formally pronounced dead.

Mary Habila's Father Petitions IGP

Similarly, Habila's father has told reporters he holds no suspicion against anyone over his daughter's death and that recovering her body for burial remains the family's sole concern.

Tanko Habila Wisdom made the remarks on Friday, July 18, after he and other family members, accompanied by their lawyers, delivered a petition to the Inspector General of Police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The petition formally requested that the Ebonyi State Police Command release Mary's remains to the family, who say they have waited nearly a fortnight without being able to bury her.

Source: Legit.ng