Barely weeks after tying the knot in the US, reality star Angel Smith and partner Tumininu are already facing relationship tension

Tumininu sparked speculation with a cryptic social media post hinting at alleged betrayal

This came after a video went viral showing Tumininu with an unknown woman

Barely two weeks after legalising their marriage in the United States, reality TV star Angel Smith and his partner Tumininu appear to be facing turbulence.

Tumininu took to social media to allege that Angel cheated on her, sparking fresh breakup rumours around the couple.

Reality star Angel faces fresh allegations from wife amid breakup buzz. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In a cryptic post, she shared a meme that read: “lost all my hoes to prove to a hoee I am not a hoee, just to find out she is a hoee.”

The post quickly gained attention online, with fans speculating about the state of their relationship.

While Angel has yet to respond publicly to the allegations, the revelation has fueled conversations about the challenges of celebrity marriages and the pressures that come with life in the spotlight.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the breakup speculation began after a clip surfaced showing Tumininu having fun with another woman, with netizens pointing out the body tension and closeness between them.

The video quickly fueled chatter about cracks in the couple’s relationship.

Adding to the speculation, Angel took to her Instagram page to share cryptic posts.

In one, she hinted that she was not one to mess with, while another suggested she might be back on the streets.

Recall that the former Big Brother Naija star tied the knot with her female partner in the United States earlier this year. The couple reportedly had a civil ceremony in Texas in January 2026 before celebrating their wedding in March 2026.

The leaked video and Angel’s posts have intensified public curiosity, with fans closely watching for any official statement from the reality TV star.

Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions have trailed the wedding and loved-up videos of former housemate Angel Smith, as she weds her female partner in a white ceremony.

A few weeks ago, the reality star clashed with a fan after sharing her wedding invitation online. Many called on her mother to intervene and guide her.

In the video circulating online, Angel was seen marrying her partner in a civil ceremony, with a note that their traditional wedding would follow soon. At one point, her partner tried to kiss her, but she initially hesitated to do so in public.

BBNaija star Angel faces marital crisis amid scandalous footage Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Another video showed how Angel's husband was spraying her with dollars as she was dancing for him during their wedding.

How netizens reacted to Angel's marriage drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

meetehis said:

"When you ignore the signs, you go see wonders😩🤲🏽."

solomonbbuchi said:

"So men are not the problem. Okay then 👌."

uchay_billions said:

"We are patient and we have data, continue telling us small small ☕️ 🙂."

manarisia_1 said:

"😂😂 abeg it’s giving secondary school breakup vibes 😂😂 . Marriage of yesterday plenty talks don full am 😂😂."

beckyclr said:

"Week wey go sweet na from Sunday you go know 😂."

paulmatthew001 said:

"These set of people are the most confused set of fellow in the universe 😂. And one thing is, if you try to advise them you wey dey advise go collect 😂. Now who dey collect 😂."

gold_naturals_body_affairs said:

"Nawa o. She should waited till Angel got her green card at least. 😢😢😢."

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her lover trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng