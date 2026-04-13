BBNaija star Angel Smith's alleged crashed marriage to her partner, Tumininu, has continued to make waves online

The drama has further escalated following Angel's mother's involvement amid the alleged marital crisis

Tumininu had slammed the reality star's mother in a message, which has left many talking online

Tumininu, the partner of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Angel Smith, has fired at her mother, Titilayo, in a social media post that has gone viral.

Angel's mother had earlier made a post about Tumininu and added a simple caption that read, “My girls", which her partner made a screenshot of.

BBNaija’s Angel Smith's marital crisis escalates on social media. Credit: angelsmith

Source: Instagram

“Lmfao, people that don’t accept the truth don’t want their illusions destroyed," Angel’s mother added in another post amid the ongoing drama between her daughter and her partner.

In a now-deleted post on Snapchat, Angel's partner slammed the reality star’s mother, telling her to look for her daughter at her new girl’s house.

“Go look for your daughter in her girl’s house," she wrote.

In another post, Tumininu stated that it would be a long day for him.

“Today will be a long day," she wrote.

Recall that Tumininu recently accused Angel of cheating, claiming that she slept with another lady she met online.

She recalled everything she did for Angel, including spending over $100k since the reality arrived in the US.

Nigerians drag BBNaija's Angel's mother as her daughter's partner fires at her on social media. Credit: angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Their marital crisis, which came barely two weeks after they tied the knot, started after a video surfaced of Tumininu having fun with another woman.

Adding to the speculation, Angel shared cryptic posts, hinting that she wasn’t one to mess with and suggesting she might be back on the streets.

A screenshot of Angel Smith's partner's message to her mother is below:

Reactions as Angel Smith's partner slams her mother

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read the comments below:

allerrandbyashavin commented:

"So na everywhere walaha dey God please bless my single life with more wealth and health."

abiodun_ademola23 reacted:

"Make she shaaa Dey careful USA 🇺🇸 no be naija ooo everybody in that country get access to Gun ooo."

sylviaakkk commented:

"You can tell Angel was not really into her but because Angel na werey she no care."

paulemiliachinoyerem reacted:

"The girl was forcing things, angel mother is a faiIure, her parents refused to empower her with something meaningful."

fola_royalthy reacted:

"We suppose arrange award give angel mama she dey sell shame in abundance."

ibk___126 commented:

"I am hearing Angel's wife up and down but naa Angel dey dress like woman wey the Tumi dey dress like man. Who gangan be husband and who be wife abeg?"

afinechic said:

"And someone said it on a comment section ohh… that from their wedding videos, angel wasn’t really feeling comfortable with her wifey ohh."

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng previously reported that Angel Smith and her girlfriend trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng