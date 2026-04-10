Comedian Basketmouth's Elsie Okpocha has taken action against purveyors of false claims about their marriage

Viral rumours on social media claimed Elsie's marriage to Basketmouth crashed because of the paternity of their first child

She has now issued a stern warning in a legal letter she shared online, stirring reactions

Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie, on the evening of Friday, April 10, issued a cease-and-desist letter to those alleging their marriage ended over paternity fraud.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Elsie had previously reacted to the viral claims that her over a decade marriage ended over paternity fraud, as Basketmouth isn’t the father of Elsie’s children.

Basketmouth’s ex-wife Elsie issues stern warning to people claiming their marriage ended over paternity fraud. Credit: elsieokpocha/basketmouth

Source: Instagram

In a formal cease-and-desist letter via her lawyers, Primeview Legal, she again dismissed claims that her marriage ended because their first child was not the biological son of the comedian.

The notice described the circulating allegations as false, defamatory, and malicious.

Elsie revealed she chose to take action because she was worried that some innocent and unsuspecting members of the public might take such false publications as the true state of things in the marriage between her and her estranged husband and begin to bully their son, on and off, social media spaces.

Fans defend Basketmouth's ex-wife Elsie's action against people spreading rumours about her children. Credit: basketmouth

Source: Facebook

She also issued a strong warning of potential civil and criminal actions for reputational harm and emotional distress to her and her family.

Recall that in 2023, Basketmouth announced the end of his marriage to Elsie on social media.

Elsie Okpocha's social media post is below:

Reaction as Basket Mouth's ex takes action

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with many of her fans and followers supporting her. Read the comments below:

hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure commented:

"Wait, MRS meaning she is not fully divorced and husband don run carry another woman?

simplebetty_world said:

"No need for this nobody is blind if u look basket look the boy u go no say th be twins Na age difference, the boy is his father's carbon copy."

isioma_yocambel commented:

"Auntie Elsie is not someone that looks for trouble, make una leave this woman alone. How do you all spread fake rumors? That boy wey voimit uncle bright from mouth at that. Buhari said it then you all are just lazy youths😢Ndi Ala Ndi Ala everywhere.

nhlanhla_harrison reacted:

"Keep winning dear Elise, oh, you the girl you think you are, they can't do you nothing, keep shining even more."

bukola_akomolafe commented:

"Dragging those innocent kids for unnecessary clout is a big NO for me."

seun_lapace said:

"If not that some people are naturally stup!d… those kids look so much like their dad. Why will anyone wake up one morning and start cooking up false narratives, please sue anyone that post or repost this false narratives."

Basketmouth's ex-wife reacts to admirer's message

Legit.ng also reported that Elsie, Basketmouth's former wife, cried out over the kind of messages she gets from men willing to date her.

She noted that her direct message was only open for business and warned that anything other than that was not welcome.

She begged them in the name of God to stop sending her messages, as they are clogging her direct message on social media.

Source: Legit.ng