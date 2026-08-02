Federal Government assures no immediate increase in electricity tariffs amid ongoing power sector reforms

5,000 youths to support nationwide prepaid meter installation through the Presidential Metering Initiative

Nigeria generates about 5,000MW of electricity, signalling progress in the reforms for reliable supply

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has ruled out any immediate increase in electricity tariffs, assuring Nigerians that improving electricity supply, ending estimated billing and expanding access to prepaid meters remain its top priorities.

The assurance comes amid widespread concerns that another round of tariff hikes could be introduced as part of ongoing reforms in Nigeria's power sector.

FG says no immediate plan for electricity tariff hikes, sets 2027 date for power subsidy removal. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during a media roundtable on the reset of Nigeria's electricity industry in Lagos on Friday, the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said the administration has no plans to increase electricity tariffs beyond current levels.

No immediate tariff increase

According to the minister, the government's immediate focus is on delivering better services rather than placing additional financial burdens on electricity consumers.

He stressed that ongoing reforms are aimed at ensuring Nigerians receive reliable electricity and pay only for the power they actually use.

"There is no policy by this administration to increase electricity tariffs beyond the current level. Our priority is not tariff increase in the immediate term. Our priority is service improvement, universal metering and ensuring Nigerians pay only for the electricity they actually consume," Tegbe said.

He added that the Federal Government would continue to explore measures to protect vulnerable electricity users while gradually restoring the financial health of Nigeria's electricity market.

Power subsidy to be removed gradually

Although the government ruled out an immediate tariff increase, Tegbe indicated that electricity subsidies would eventually be phased out as reforms improve efficiency across the sector.

According to him, subsidy removal will happen alongside improvements in service delivery, wider metering coverage and a more financially sustainable electricity market, rather than through sudden tariff increases.

The minister explained that the government's broader reform agenda is designed to strengthen electricity generation, transmission and distribution while restoring investor confidence in the sector.

5,000 youths to install prepaid meters

A major part of the reform programme is the Presidential Metering Initiative, which aims to achieve universal metering nationwide and eliminate the long-standing challenge of estimated billing.

To support the programme, the government has launched the Power Force Initiative, which will engage 5,000 Nigerian youths in installing electricity meters across the country.

The initiative will also provide technical training through the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria, creating employment opportunities while addressing the country's metering gap.

Electricity generation hits 5,000MW

Tegbe disclosed that Nigeria has consistently generated about 5,000 megawatts of electricity over the past two weeks, describing it as evidence that reforms are beginning to produce results.

He attributed the improvement to better coordination among power sector operators, improved plant availability and stronger collaboration across the electricity value chain.

However, he noted that increasing generation alone would not solve Nigeria's electricity challenges, stressing that improvements must also extend to transmission infrastructure, distribution networks and payment systems.

FG targets stronger grid within three years

As part of its long-term strategy, the Federal Government plans to conduct a comprehensive technical audit of the national transmission network, harmonise electricity regulations between federal and state governments, invest in key transmission corridors and implement a Super Grid Programme to strengthen the national grid.

FG trains 5,000 youths on prepaid meter installation amid a rise in demand. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The minister expressed optimism that Nigerians would begin to experience noticeable improvements in electricity supply within the next few months, while the broader reforms are expected to deliver a stronger grid, lower technical losses, improved market discipline and expanded electricity access over the next two to three years.

19 states to have stable power

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has commenced construction of 48 interconnected mini-grid projects in 19 states, a move aimed at expanding electricity access to underserved communities through Nigeria's updated off-grid power framework.

The projects are being developed under the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's (NERC) new interconnected mini-grid (IMG) regulations, which allow significantly larger renewable energy systems than previously permitted.

Abba Aliyu, managing director of the REA, disclosed this on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Abuja while hosting a benchmarking delegation from the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (ZURA).

Source: Legit.ng