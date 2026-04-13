Tonto Dikeh has once again fueled rumours about her relationship with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh recently shared moments she, her son, and her stepdaughter attended a church service

Reacting, some netizens compared Tonto with Churchill's wife Rosy Meurer on who plays the stepmother role better

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has once again reunited with her ex-husband, and businessman Olakunle Churchill’s first daughter.

Tonto, via her social media pages, shared a series of photos of herself, her stepdaughter, and her son, King Andre, as they attended church together.

Tonto Dikeh shares pictures of herself, stepdaughter and son attending church service. Credit: tontolet/olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

"When God is involved, failure is not an option. With Him, victory is assured every time. My prayer. “Lord, open my eyes, help me BELIEVE I AM WHAT YOU SEE," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh's action comes days after she shared a family photo of herself, Churchill, and their son, further fueling rumours about their relationship.

In the picture, she was seen standing beside her ex-husband and their son, King Andre, while the estranged couple placed their hands on him. The portrait was taken during King Andre’s birthday, which was held a few months ago.

Recall that the actress had shared a video of herself having dinner with Churchill, their son, and his first daughter.

Tonto Dikeh leaves many talking over new pictures of her and her stepdaughter. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Tonto revealed that the dinner was a farewell dinner for her stepdaughter, who was returning to school.

The pictures Tonto Dikeh shared when she stepped out with her son and stepdaughter are below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh steps out with stepdaughter

The pictures have sparked reactions as netizens shared their observations on how Churchill's daughter felt with Tonto, comparing with that of her second stepmother, Rosy Meurer, who is the businessman's current wife.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Bose John commented:

"E be like say she don kuku collect her husband daughter join her son ooo. God is really at work. I'm happy for u."

Andeh Magdalene Ayodele reacted:

"Rossy has been taking care of this girl for ten good years. Yet, the changes in few months with Tonto need to be studied."

Esther Orok reacted:

"This girl don become your stepdaughter o, she come holiday as school don close. This reminds me of the song’ I’m taking back what the enemy stole from me in the name of Jesus’ ……, WOw! I love this."

Angel Freshaa

"No be this girl Wey Rose say she dey take care of be this."

Nosaemmanieel Zeus commented:

"Nice… continue to win ooh. Ehn…Just leave Churchill and our beautiful wife, rose. Teinks. You welcome. Don’t mention."

Marion Ainabe wrote:

"Nor b this daughter Rosie say she dae take care off??? Well m, we see her more wirh Tonto and happy looking too. Just thinking loud."

Maryann Matsonde commented:

"No be the pikin wey the papa wife talk say dey with am she dey take care of be this?"

Tonto Dikeh shows support for Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh shared a fun video showing how she celebrated Easter this year.

Tonto revealed she took time out to go to the cinema to watch Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie Return of Arinzo.

This comes after the evangelist had shared a social media post about a meet and greet with fans to support her colleague.

Source: Legit.ng