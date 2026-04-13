More details about what caused the crash of Angel Smith’s marriage to her female lover have emerged

The couple went their separate ways barely a day after their lavish ceremony, as Angel yanked off her ring

What was said in the alleged chats has generated a series of reactions among fans of the reality star

Alleged chats between estranged lovers, BBNaija’s Angel Smith and her partner, Tumi, have surfaced online amid their crisis.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate got married in a lavish ceremony with her lover a few days ago, as videos trended online.

Reactions as BBNaija’s Angel breaks silence over crashed marriage as alleged chats leak. Photo credit@realangejbsmith

Source: Instagram

However, reports of estrangement began when Tumi was seen with another lady, while Angel yanked off her wedding ring.

In the chats making the rounds, Tumi complained that Angel was not interested in intimacy, noting that the issue had lingered for a while.

She said she wanted to be with her and asked if Angel preferred a divorce, as she was concerned about her happiness.

Tumi also stated that she cared about Angel, which was why she sold her chains to buy her a car. According to her, Angel was in Nigeria when the car was purchased.

Fans drag BBNaija's Angel Smith over crashed marriage. Photo credit@realangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel Smith reacts to lover's allegation

Reacting, the reality show star asked her estranged partner if she had ever requested a car from her. Both parties engaged in a back-and-forth as they argued over their differences.

Fans of the estranged lovers reacted with amusement to the leaked chats. Some noted that the cleric who joined them in marriage had barely returned home before the union fell apart.

Others claimed Angel’s ex-lover, Soma, would be laughing at the situation, while a few blamed Angel for criticising Tumi despite the car gift.

Here is the Instagram chat below:

Reactions to Angel Smith's chat with lover

Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the reality show and her lover. They also shared their take on the chat. Here are comments below:

@ princ.ess441 commented:

"Pastor wey bless marriage never reach house."

@allthingsaccessories5 reacted:

"Angel is not a good person! She sees people as levelers. Everywhere don blur."

@itsekiri_finest_stated:

"I really wished Instagram has VN .. In as much as am not in support of same gender marriage all i see is two love birds been pushed against each other by their friends .. Imagine this chat getting leaked it says all we need to know i just pray they’re both sensible enough to get their shot together before everything gets ruined completely."

@nature_lnspired shared:

"So Angel still tell her fellow woman did I ask u to do it, their eyes go soon peel."

@_____motola wrote:

“Did I ask you for that car” everywhere go first blur."

@have________faith said:

"Soma go dey one corner dey dance ikweji."

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her girlfriend had surfaced after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng