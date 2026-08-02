Juju and Highlife singer St Janet, known as Iyun Janet Ajilore, passed away on Saturday after a brief illness

The singer, fondly called Mama Yabis, built a massive following through her unfiltered party songs and electrifying stage performances

Fans and colleagues have begun pouring in tributes following the announcement of her death on Sunday

The Nigerian entertainment industry is reeling from the sudden loss of Juju and Highlife musician Iyun Janet Ajilore, widely known as St Janet or Saint Janet, who passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2026, after a brief illness complicated by diabetes.

Publisher and socialite Otunba Femi Davies broke the news on his Instagram page in the early hours of Sunday, describing the late singer as someone who brought a distinctive, unfiltered energy to Nigeria's music scene.

The Nigerian music industry is mourning the death of Juju and Highlife singer St Janet, known for her energetic performances. Photo: Stjanet14

Source: Facebook

Sharing the sad news, Otunba Femi Davies wrote:

"St Janet (Iyun Janet Ajilore) a popular Nigerian Juju and highlife musician known for her vibrant live performances, energetic stage presence, and socially unfiltered party tracks is dead. She died after a brief illness on Saturday," Davies wrote.

The life and legacy of St Janet

St Janet, also fondly referred to as Mama Yabis, built her reputation on controversy and charisma.

Her recording, Faaji Plus, which featured explicit lyrics, earned her multiple bans from regulatory bodies including PMAN and the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Rather than dimming her career, the bans seemed only to cement her status as a strong figure among fans who celebrated her audacity and her knack for blending satire, humour and social commentary into her performances.

St Janet was particularly beloved on the private events circuit, where her live shows earned a reputation for being wildly entertaining and deeply personal.

Her unique ability to connect with audiences through her unapologetic style kept her relevant across generations of Nigerian music lovers.

Check out Otunba Femi Davies' post announcing the death of St Janet below:

Fans react to St Janet's death

News of her passing sent shockwaves through her fanbase, with tributes flooding social media under Otunba Femi Davies' announcement post.

@mummy_erioluwa commented:

"Oh my God she still posted some days ago on her watsapp about a show in abesan …..So sad ….she was in London some months ago too …Omo Inalahi Rajiun"

@motilola wrote:

"Rest in Peace Mama Yabis"

@blessinginvogue shared:

"I thought she was about to make a massive comeback! Nostalgia pages and archive pages on social media have been posting her songs recently. Wow. Life!"

@yhour_cupoftee said:

"Omo this is sad oooo Saint janet onisokuso"

@__blurredlinez reacted:

"Big loss 🕊💔 for my home town Rest In Peace sister janet ajilore"

@royalhotieness wrote:

"😮😮😮😮😮 oh no St bottles cathedral ikeja that year Rest in peace"

Fans and colleagues have continued to pay tribute to Juju and Highlife singer St Janet following news of her death. Photo: Stjanet14

Source: Facebook

Spiritual leader Emmanuel Alogbo dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide announced the death of its Spiritual Father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo, at age 93.

The church revealed he died peacefully at his Lagos residence in the early hours of July 30, 2026, surrounded by family and staff.

In a statement, the church described Alogbo as a devoted servant of God and declared seven days of prayer sessions in his honour.

Source: Legit.ng