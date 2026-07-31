Tanzanian singer Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz were spotted dancing together at her baby shower on Friday, July 31, 2026

The couple revealed they are expecting a baby girl, just days after reports of a split circulated online

Fans and online commenters were divided over the reunion, with many questioning the earlier divorce drama

Tanzanian singer Zuchu and her partner Diamond Platnumz turned heads on Friday, July 31, 2026, after videos from her baby shower showed the two dancing together, catching many by surprise given the recent breakup rumours that had been making the rounds online.

The couple, who had been at the centre of split speculation, appeared to set the drama aside at the celebration, with footage showing them sharing a dance as guests looked on. The event also came with a major announcement: Zuchu is expecting a baby girl.

Tanzanian stars Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz reveal they are expecting a baby girl. Credit: officialzuchu

Source: Instagram

Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz Amid Breakup Rumours

The timing of the baby shower made it all the more striking. News of a possible separation between the two had only recently begun circulating, with Zuchu herself having shared pregnancy photos in the weeks following reports of their split.

Seeing them together and in good spirits at a joint celebration left many followers with questions.

Social media users were quick to react, with some finding humour in the situation and others reading deeper into the body language on display.

Fans left confused as Zuchu reconnects with Diamond Platnumz. Credit: zuchuoffficial

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to watch videos from Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz's baby shower:

What Fans Are Saying

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram below:

@dinma_camilla wrote:

"They are in the mud not me No be them bring their divorce drama come online?"

@sharon_jasmyne asked:

"Is she India? Cause which kind India song dey play"

@cute_dalu_ noted:

"And you posted it on your story oh 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@omoyee_ni commented:

"Diamond and his sweet mouth 😂😂"

@similorluwa reflected:

"Na why I no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter"

@unfilteredadaada observed:

"He is putting on a show - ZUCHU is emotionally hurt and checked out… body language don't lie"

Diamond Platnumz' outfit to JP2025 trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Diamond Platnumz was seen arriving quite late at the wedding finale of his fellow music star, Juma Jux.

He walked in wearing a white suit, failing to honour the black-and-gold theme of the wedding, and paired it with a studded white veil.

While Diamond impressed fans with his outfit, many questioned why he went so over the top by wearing a veil and seemingly mimicking attire typically reserved for the bride

Source: Legit.ng