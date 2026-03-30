Angel Smith has finally wedded her female partner in a grand ceremony, as a video of the special moment surfaced online

In the clip, the couple was seen dancing while the partner sprayed Angela Smith with dollars

When it came time for the kiss, fans closely watched the body language of the newlyweds

Reactions have trailed the wedding and loved-up videos of former housemate Angel Smith, as she weds her female partner in a white ceremony.

A few weeks ago, the reality star clashed with a fan after sharing her wedding invitation online. Many called on her mother to intervene and guide her.

Reactions as BBNaija’s Angel weds girlfriend, loved video trends. Photo credit@realangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In the video circulating online, Angel was seen marrying her partner in a civil ceremony, with a note that their traditional wedding would follow soon. At one point, her partner tried to kiss her, but she initially hesitated to do so in public.

Another video showed how Angel's husband was spraying her with dollars as she was dancing for him during their wedding.

Angela Smith and her partner share a kiss.

In the recording, the newlyweds shared a private moment. Her partner leaned in for a kiss, and Angela was initially reluctant but later accepted.

BBNaija’s Angel dances at her wedding to female lover. Photo credit@realangelsmith

Source: Instagram

Fans closely observed their body language. After the kiss, Angela playfully smacked her partner on the chest and whispered something inaudible to viewers.

Fans react to Angela Smith and her partner.

Commenting on the couple, some fans felt the relationship appeared forced, noting that Angela seemed distant.

Others prayed for guidance, hoping Angel Smith and her husband would find the right path, referencing her past relationship with a former Big Brother Naija colleague.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Angel Smith's wedding video

Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the reality show's mother and daughter. They also shared their take on her husband. Here are comments below:

@girl_issimple said:

"I think with all the wedding videos, her body language is saying otherwise."

@cindy_ifeoma_felix reacted:

"May God deliver you both. No matter how you all twist it, this remains an abomination in the sight of God."

@ __chefbrownson commented:

"Your healing goes long pass depper life preaching."

@uchebabyscott shared:

"D chemistry is giving I'm doing this cuz of money, luxury nd gifts,e didn't dey my sister,"

@esther_nmesomachukwu said:

"The chemistry didn’t dey."

@adwoa_pels wrote:

"Imagine breaking up with a man and going for a woman who acts like a man. Lemme mind my business bye, everyone."

@kute_zinny commented:

"Angel doesn’t look comfortable; this thing looks forced. God abeg oo, may we not see this again."

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her girlfriend had surfaced after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng