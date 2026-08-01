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Jamaica Lists 9 Key Documents Foreigners Must Submit to Become Jamaican Citizens
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Jamaica Lists 9 Key Documents Foreigners Must Submit to Become Jamaican Citizens

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Jamaica's government outlined the residency, age, and documentation requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for citizenship
  • The list of compulsory documents includes proof of income, tax compliance certificates, and evidence of community service
  • Additional requirements beyond the nine listed documents are available on the Jamaican government's official website

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Jamaica has published the requirements foreigners must meet to become citizens of the country, including a detailed list of documents that applicants are expected to submit as part of the process.

Beyond meeting the residency and age criteria set by the Jamaican government, applicants are required to gather and present a specific set of official documents before their citizenship application can be considered.

Jamaica lists 9 documents foreigners must submit to be eligible for Jamaican citizenship
Jamaica lists 9 documents foreigners need to qualify for Jamaican citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/Alex Kuznetsov
Source: Getty Images

Documents required for Jamaican citizenship

The Jamaican government has made the following documents compulsory for foreigners seeking citizenship:

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  1. Copy of birth certificate
  2. Copy of international passport
  3. Marriage certificate
  4. Work permit certificate
  5. Evidence of community service
  6. Two passport photographs
  7. Tax compliance certificate
  8. Proof of income
  9. A recent bank statement

Read also

Kazakhstan explains 4 ways people can qualify for citizenship

Where to find full details

The nine items listed above represent the core documents foreigners must prepare, but they do not cover the full scope of what is required. The Jamaican government's official website contains further details on additional documents and criteria that applicants must satisfy before acquiring citizenship.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the official portal directly to ensure they meet every condition before submitting their application.

Kazakhstan lists ways to become a citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Kazakhstan government published four official ways through which a person can become a citizen of the country.

According to the government, citizenship may be acquired by birth, admission to the citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan, interstate treaties, or other grounds provided under the country's laws.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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