Singer 9ice has sparked heated conversations online after openly questioning the country's deep religious culture, suggesting it may be slowing down national development and productivity

The Afropop star compared Nigeria's worship routine to London's work culture, asking when Nigerians would find time to work amidst constant church and mosque activities

9ice also spoke about Nigeria's natural resources, including crude oil, while lamenting the country's backward state despite having everything needed for progress

Nigerian Afropop singer Akande Abolore Adegbola, popularly known as 9ice, has sparked wide debate after a viral clip showed him criticising the country’s deep religious culture and linking it to poor productivity and slow national progress.

The musician, famous for his Afrobeats and Fuji sounds, argued that endless religious activities have not translated into meaningful development for Nigeria.

9ice questions why Nigeria remains backwards despite having crude oil and constant prayers to Allah and Jesus. Photo: 9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

He expressed frustration that Nigerians devote so much energy to religious practices while the nation remains stagnant.

“You’ll leave Nigeria and go to Mecca to go and lick rock all in the name of Kabba, ever since you’ve been calling on Allah and Jesus, this country hasn’t gotten any better. Is it a prophet who married a six-year-old girl, committed murder that you people are following?”

The Yoruba singer pointed out that Nigeria is blessed with natural resources but still lags behind in growth and infrastructure.

“We have crude oil, we have everything we need, yet we are backwards.”

To drive home his point, the Gongo Aso crooner compared Nigeria’s culture of constant church attendance with the work-focused lifestyle abroad, using London as an example.

“If you go to London, nobody goes to church there. They only go to their place of work. You go to church on Sunday, bible study on Wednesday, vigil on Friday; when would you work. You don’t have a job but you are constantly going to church.”

9ice's remarks have stirred strong reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the balance between faith and national development.

Watch the video of 9ice speaking on religion and Nigeria's development below:

Nigerians react to 9ice's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@realsultanoa said:

"You can't be a normal person practicing Islam alongside idols, you must fullishly confused like that guy in the video."

@MasterAdetoye commented:

"Foreign religions are not meant to be taken this seriously. It's their culture and religion, not ours. We should reject Christianity and Islam in general."

@LovedCarefully wrote:

"Picks part of failing system & shouts at top of his voice. What about despite all taxes we are paying, we get nothing in return. UK people pack football stadiums, Nigerians don't; so we should be better off, right? You see the logic? Face the Govt…. oh sorry, he is in APC."

@LBBthe2nd reacted:

"Make everybody dey do wetin he/she dey comfortable with sha without talking down on others.."

@ibukun_aderemi said:

"Religion problem again when are we going to have sense in this country to let anyone worship whatever they want. So sad this is coming from a legendary like 9ice."

@evagrin_ commented:

"walahi dem go come for am. no be this same administration he dey support? but wetin him talk na true. the country never for once better cause of prayer."

Afropop star 9ice sparks debate after questioning Nigeria's devotion to religion amid national struggles. Photo: 9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

9ice's response to MC Oluomo's gift sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer 9ice was recently at the centre of public discussion after his response to a cash gift from NURTW president MC Oluomo went viral.

A video showed 9ice hugging him and whispering prayers after receiving bundles of N500 notes, while MC Oluomo responded with repeated “amen.”

The moment quickly sparked mixed reactions online, as many Nigerians debated the display and its meaning.

Source: Legit.ng