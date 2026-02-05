A video showing the moment MC Oluomo handed 9ice bundles of cash at an event has gone viral

The highlight was a clip showing the music star's response to the monetary gift from the NURTW president

The video stirred up debate, with many criticising and taunting the singer over what they described as a dramatic display

Nigerian singer 9ice, whose real name is Abolore Adegbola Akande, was recently at the centre of a public discussion about his response to a monetary gift from the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

A viral video showed the moment 9ice hugged Oluomo, who was seated, while whispering what appeared to be prayers into his ears after receiving cash from the NURTW president.

Oluomo had handed 9ice bundles of N500 notes, an action which saw 9ice lean in from behind, hug him tightly, and begin praying passionately for him, while the union leader responded with repeated “amen.”

However, what looked like a show of goodwill between the two prominent figures swiftly became a debate on social media.

The viral video showing 9ice's reaction to MC Oluomo's cash gift is below:

Comments as MC Oluomo gifts 9ice money

The short video sparked mixed reactions, with many dropping comments about money, influence, and celebrity pride.

Some netizens defended 9ice, saying he was only being appreciative of Oluomo for the generosity shown to him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

dabirajewelryandmore said:

"Nice is humble and grateful..he is no where near broke, he ain't broke. Oluomo God loves a cheerful giver, so u r loved."

a4.autos commented:

"Na so my bro downplay him career turn egbon adugbo & local champion cuz of possible political favors all these yrs and no show."

kayode_ala commented:

"If him just collect am move on, una go talk say him get pride, him show appreciation, u say him broke. Toorrr."

ify_succulentt commented:

"E get some kind money your fellow man go dash you, in fact you go nearly kiss am 😂😂 no worry yourself… it is nice seeing nice again."

sleemeasy said:

"Let's forget about the optic display. 9ice and MC Oluomo didn't just become friends today. They have been brothers for a long time. Money or not, people will always choose their own. The rich will always align. Know your own and support them."

JustAnuboy commented:

"9ice come dey act like he never see money before."

@AKINYEMIANTHON8 commented:

"See 9ice way say e go win grammy."

Oluomo, Sego's NURTW factions attend K1's party

Legit.ng also reported that a drama broke out at KWAM 1's New Year All White Party in Lagos.

A video captured the moment chaos erupted at the event when Mustapha Sego's faction members reportedly reacted to KWAM 1's public declaration of MC Oluomo as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) head.

The short video captured Sego's faction expressing their displeasure as the Fuji star sang on stage.

