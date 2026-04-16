Peller stated that Nigerian civil servants cannot afford a Maldives vacation after spending over ₦30 million on his recent trip with girlfriend Jarvis to the luxury destination

TVC News responded with a studio panel discussion, describing Peller's statement as insensitive and rude to civil servants who serve the nation with integrity and honour

The TikToker's supporters argued that Peller's words reflect harsh economic realities, while critics say the comment shows disrespect for a once-honoured profession in Nigeria

Popular content creator Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, is currently facing heavy backlash from TVC News following his controversial vacation remarks.

The young TikToker recently visited the Maldives with his girlfriend and fellow influencer Jarvis.

During the trip, he claimed the destination is too expensive for Nigerian civil servants to afford.

Peller faces backlash as TVC News describes his statement on civil servants' inability to afford Maldives trip as a rude comment. Photo: tvc/peller089

Source: Instagram

He revealed that he spent over ₦30 million to fund the luxury getaway.

Peller noted that visitors must present $10,000 in cash before entering the country. Because of these huge costs, he confidently declared that no Nigerian civil servant could afford it.

The streamer also added that he had already recovered all his travel expenses.

TVC News reacts to Peller's statement

TVC News picked up the story and aired a panel discussion criticising his statement.

The broadcast framed Peller's comments as entirely insensitive and utterly out of touch with everyday realities. They described his words as extremely rude, suggesting a decline in respect for an honourable profession.

During the segment, presenters actively defended government workers and their contributions to the nation.

Addressing the issue, one male guest pointed out the irony of Peller's financial assumptions. He suggested that many government workers are actually quite wealthy and can afford the trip conveniently.

"Unfortunately, a lot of Nigerian civil servants can afford that trip 10 times over, you know? And, well, he says the things he believes are true. And coming from him, with all the controversy around him, it's newsworthy for social media."

A female panellist completely dismissed the young entertainer, stating that she does not take his opinions seriously.

She accused him of speaking without thinking and failing to promote local tourism within Nigeria.

Expressing her frustration on air, she bluntly declared:

"And when it comes to Peller, honestly, I don't take anything from Peller serious. I think that with Peller, he just opens his mouth and speaks without thinking, because that was very rude, you know, to the civil servants.

And we always say we're patriotic in Nigeria, but if you ask me, we're not. Because when you were doing your tour in Nigeria, did you speak about how great the places were? But you've travelled outside now, you're very excited. When they come to you to pay tax now, and say pay 30 million naira, you start crying. He needs to do better, honestly speaking."

A third guest demanded an end to the disrespect, praising civil servants as people of integrity, reminding viewers of their value.

"I think we should stop denigrating our civil servants, because they are honorable persons. They are people who are serving Nigeria with integrity, you know, with honor. So we should respect them. And they do better than you because of what they do and make the country great. Come on."

Peller sparks debate as TVC News panel defends civil servants following his controversial comment about ₦30 million Maldives trip requirements. Photo: tvc

Source: Instagram

Public reactions to TVC News' comment about Peller

Meanwhile, the broadcast has triggered intense debates and mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Many online users perceive the studio discussion as an unfair attack on a young internet influencer.

Supporters insist that Peller was merely stating harsh economic realities regarding the struggles of average Nigerian workers. They argue the country's current economy leaves most employees unable to dream of such expensive experiences.

Watch the video below:

Peller amazed as Jarvis reveals plans for first child

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular TikToker couple Jarvis and Peller sent fans into a frenzy after Jarvis openly disclosed the exact year she intends to have their first child.

In a fresh video, Jarvis and Peller engaged in their usual mix of romance and rivalry during a joint live stream when she revealed her plans for childbirth.

Jarvis gave a definitive answer of 2028 after Peller bragged about his devotion to her, stating that he would go to any lengths to care for her if she ever got pregnant for him.

Source: Legit.ng