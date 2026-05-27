The best graduating student of the physiotherapy department, University of Ibadan, Oluwasegun Akinwola, went viral after speaking about his relationship

Oluwasegun emerged as the best male graduating student, while his lover, Jacintha Nosazeogie, emerged as the best female graduating student in their class

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the couple shared their love story and how they achieved success together

Coursemates-turned-lovers, Oluwasegun Akinwola and Jacintha Nosazeogie, emerged as the best male and female physiotherapy students at the University of Ibadan.

The duo were recently inducted into the physiotherapy profession on May 19, 2026.

UI couple with first class share their love story and how they emerged as the best graduating students. Photo: X/@_numuno, JNosazeogie

Source: TikTok

Oluwasegun, who graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.84/4.0, went viral on X after he spoke about his relationship with Jacintha.

As they trended, the couple exclusively spoke to Legit.ng about their love story and how they achieved success together.

UI graduate Oluwasegun shares how he met Jacintha

In a chat with Legit.ng, Oluwasegun shared how he met Jacintha and what led to their first chat.

His words:

“Meeting Jacintha was quite special for me. We didn't really talk much in 100 level but we met a particular day and I walked her to where she was going. It wasn't a big deal. She spoke about how she liked drawing and writing.

“Then on the night of the anonymous night, was the first time I texted her because some people were typing some mean things about her. So I just checked in. Then we stopped talking for like a long time.

“Then, a day before her birthday, I found out that her birthday was the next day and messaged her if she had any plans. I don't ever do this, by the way, so it was weird. Then I asked if we could hang out, which she agreed to. It was a very fun day overall, but it was weird because she agreed immediately and we hung out and had so much fun, just talking, food and games.

“Then I realised at the time I liked her and told my friends about it. A few weeks later during the 2022 ASUU Strike, I told my friends I was just going to shoot my shot, which I did and got rejected mainly because of distance, as she stayed in Lagos and she didn't know me enough yet. Then we stopped talking or just spoke every once in a while.”

Oluwasegun shares how their love blossomed in UI

Oluwasegun, who served as the president of the Association of Physiotherapy Students, shared how Jacintha reached out to him after months.

He said:

“She then messaged me a few months later, around September, to help check out her design and help her scrutinise it. Interestingly, I didn't want to do so, I told her I was busy and would reply later (but I was planning to ignore it because I wasn't really in the mood). Later the next day, she messaged again to remind me, then I felt I should just respond and go through it.

“I gave a detailed review, and that began a series of daily conversations that went into our personal lives. Daily phone calls that I was almost sure would end someday. I remember thinking that by December, we would probably no longer be talking.

“But then the strike got called off surprisingly by late October. We were both worried about how we would carry the energy from online into the physical. We met up in the Anatomy Class. I walked her to her hostel after, and we chatted. We decided to hang out on Friday after resumption. We confessed that we liked each other, and I asked her out a week after and she said yes.”

UI graduate Jacintha shares her love story

Legit.ng also spoke with Jacintha, who served as Editor-in-Chief of PhysioPress, and she confirmed Olusegun's account about how their relationship started.

The first class graduate shared what she observed about their conversations after they started having daily conversations after she reached out to him about her design.

She told Legit.ng:

“I think the most beautiful thing about both of us, for me, then was that we were not trying too hard. We were really just talking, and we also opened our hearts to the possibility that it might end at some point; that one person would stop texting or calling. Surprisingly, it never happened.

“The strike got called off in October that year, and I remember the first class we had after school resumed was Anatomy. We were both in the lecture hall, and we were texting before the class started. He wasn't sure if he should come and sit beside me, but he came anyway.

“We spent more time together physically after that. Then he asked me to be his girlfriend in November, and that's how our relationship began.”

UI viral couple who bagged first class share love story and study secrets. Photo: X/@_numuno, JNosazeogie

Source: Twitter

How relationship with Jacintha affected me - Oluwasegun

Oluwasegun, who scored 9 A1's in his O-level, spoke about how his relationship with Jacintha impacted his studies.

The 24-year-old said:

“In relation to my studies, this relationship has been the best thing that could happen. She is always the more organised one. She has everything on schedule and doesn't want to be later to anything she knows is very important. So attending classes in 200 level was really all her.

“She would be in front of my hostel 30 minutes before each class even 8am classes and I would have to rush to meet up. And if we are still on the road 10 mins to, she always lets me know that it is my fault if we are late.

“Same with exams. We have never been late for any exam and it is all because of her.”

Sharing their study secrets, Oluwasegun added:

“Another thing is she is the one who writes or jots in class. I like to believe that I have a very good memory and like to listen more in class than write. But a lot of times, some of the things the lecturer says that are signals, she always writes them down.”

UI: Jacintha shares study secrets with Segun

Jacintha told Legit.ng that being in a relationship with Segun helped to boost her academic strength.

Her words:

“For me, being in a relationship with Segun only affected my studies positively. We usually discussed what grade we wanted to get in each course and tried to work towards it together. I remember us revising together, as well. He is one of the major reasons I changed the way I answer questions in exams too.

“I always thought a few lines was enough to answer a question as long as I went straight to the point but Segun would always tell me, "just write what you know". And that's one of the things that boosted my grades.

Speaking about their achievement, Jacintha added:

“Us finishing as Best Graduating Male and Female Students was something we talked about a lot and aspired to achieve and I don't believe I would have achieved being the female BGS without his support and encouragement.”

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng