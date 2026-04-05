Eedris Abdulkareem openly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of failing to properly console victims of the Jos attack, and questioning his leadership

The rapper also called out Seyi Tinubu, rejecting his past praise of his father and insisting that Nigerians, not family members, should judge the president’s performance

His comments extended to APC supporters, warning and using harsh words on those benefiting from the system, but staying silent

Veteran rapper and activist Eedris Abdulkareem has strongly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his handling of the recent Jos attack, describing him as the worst president Nigeria has ever had.

His comments came after gunmen stormed a community in Jos, Plateau state capital, on March 29, killing more than 27 people.

Eedris Abdulkareem blasts President Tinubu over Jos airport visit, says commander-in-chief couldn't enter town to console victims. Photo: eedrisabdulkareem/officialasiwajubat/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

President Tinubu later visited Plateau state but only addressed victims at the airport, saying he had just ten minutes before the lack of electricity would affect his departure.

Speaking at a recent event in Edo State, rapper Eedris Abdulkareem accused the president of showing empty empathy and failing to console families directly in the affected community.

The activist called Bola Tinubu different harsh names, expressing his frustration over the way he handled the deadly attack that claimed so many lives.

Eedris Abdulkareem said:

“Commander-in-Chief, wey get all the security, go Jos no fit enter town to go console those wey die from terrorist wey him and him government arrange us. Tinubu na biggest fraud. And anybody wey support Tinubu, may Nigeria happen to them.”

Eedris Abdulkareem reacts to Jos tragedy, accuses Tinubu of poor response and addresses Seyi Tinubu in public speech. Photo: eedrisabdulkareem/officialasiwajubat/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

He then turned his anger towards the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, recalling his earlier public praise of his father.

Eedris told Seyi that his father is the worst president Nigeria ever had, stating that if he were the best, the citizens themselves would know. He sent Seyi to tell his father that the country is hard and people are dying.

The veteran rapper said:

“Nine months ago, Seyi Tinubu enter National TV, say my papa is the best president. My father is the best president. Seyi, if your papa is the best president, no be you go tell us. Na we gonna tell you. Seyi, your papa is the worst president. Seyi, under your papa, it's the first time when Nigeria started to commit su!cide. Na oyinbo we know wey dey commit su!cide. Seyi tell your papa, country is hard. Seyi, tell your papa, people dey die.”

Eedris Abdulkareem, known for his song Jaga Jaga, also addressed APC supporters, warning them against ignoring the hardship Nigerians are facing, and raining curses on them.

“If you think say you dey chop under APC government, you no wan talk, Nigeria go happen to you. ojoro no dey. What goes around?”

Watch the video of Eedris Abdulkareem slamming Tinubu, his son, and APC supporters below:

Netizens react to Eedris Abdulkareem's speech

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Dawg40 reacted:

"Surest artist. This is what musicians are supposed to be doing: lending their voices to fight bad leaders, not going to perform at our oppressors' events."

@Royalchina001 wrote:

"I can't believe that president Tinubu couldn't manage a whole 4 years to sale him self to the electorate what a terrible mistake. I can't understand how a seating President is struggling to be accepted by people after 3 years ? Very disappointing. No empathy."

@AkayiHosea72807 said:

"Infact the president made a fake promise that the killings won't happen again but just a day after Muslims Keke napep riders at Angwan Rimi we're found singling Christians for mob killings, three people were reported killed at Gero junction in Bukuru, plateau state."

@SnockC reacted:

"As an APC member and online attack dog what exactly have you achieve personally in this current APC evil government?"

Eedris Abdulkareem's accounts suspended over letter to Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eedris Abdulkareem revealed that his Facebook and Instagram accounts were taken down shortly after he released a new song.

He said the issue started after dropping the Open Letter to Donald Trump, and checks showed the accounts were no longer accessible without any explanation from Meta.

The song, released in November 2025, focused on corruption, insecurity and leadership issues in Nigeria, continuing his long history of speaking on national matters.

Source: Legit.ng