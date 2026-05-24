A Facebook user, Kosi Ugo, has stated that VeryDarkMan, a self-acclaimed online police, could become a billionaire overnight if he took advantage of his virality

On how he believes VeryDarkMan could achieve billionaire status in hours, Kosi explained how the internet personality could do this using his signature catchphrases

While some people saw reasons with Kosi's perspective, others criticised him, wondering why he didn't employ the strategy to make money for himself

Kosi Ugo, a Facebook user, has explained how he believes internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, could become a billionaire overnight.

In a Facebook post on May 23, Kosi opined that VeryDarkMan could make too much money by making use of his signature catchphrases.

Kosi Ugo believes VeryDarkMan can become a billionaire overnight and explained how. Photo Credit: Verydarkblackman, Kosi Ugo

Source: Facebook

How man believes VeryDarkMan could turn billionaire

At the start of his videos, VeryDarkMan is known for saying 'Alright', and he usually ends his clips with 'Don't play, or else you're gonna learn, and you're gonna learn the hard way.'

In his Facebook post, Kosi opined that VeryDarkMan could have his signature catchphrases on brand singlets of different colours, and announce the merchandise for sale to his followers.

He added that VeryDarkMan could even add that a certain amount would go to his NGO for every singlet sold. Kosi believes VeryDarkMan would sell out the singlets within a day. In his words:

"How Verydarkblackman can be a billionaire overnight:

"Make a branded singlet of different colours, with your signature words like "Alright", "Don't play", "You'll lurn the hard way".

"Make them in different colours and sizes.

"Announce your new merchandise to your followers.

"You can even say that for every single singlet sold, a certain amount will be going to the NGO (which is optional).

"I'm not ashamed to say that people will buy massively. As a matter of fact, it'll be sold out within 24 hours. You make profit and still get donations to your NGO.

"Instead of going to China to chase things that are not chasing you..."

Kosi Ugo explains how he believes VeryDarkMan can become a billionaire overnight. Photo Credit: Verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

See Kosi Ugo's Facebook post below:

Man's advice to VeryDarkMan elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's advice below:

Fortune N Ndubuisi said:

"What about you doing the business. Abi making money na taboo for you. At least he didn't trademark that one. You couldn't take your own advice, but expect another person to take it."

Kosi Alfa OG said:

"I'm not commenting because of the poster but for a common man who might mistakenly think this is a genius idea...The Polo will not add any value to any Nigerian....Do not always think to make money, create value!!!"

Chigbo Okeke said:

"He will do it o and never give anyone credit for the advice. Btw why sell an idea to miscreants, to enhance their nuisance value?"

Shedrach Agada said:

"Oya, use the idea and become a billionaire abi they swear for you say make u no be billionaire?

"Abi u wan dey naija continue dey chase watin no dey chase u?"

Iwuala Nnamdi Paulcy said:

"This particular idea I have sold it to him in his early years, in fact I added he should call Gym wear incorporates ladies fits and all, well it’s obvious his intentions weren’t that it was dividing the use and given APC upper hand to keep dealing with us."

Ere E Jacob said:

"Use that idea and become a billionaire na, abi dem swear for una family say nobody go become billionaire????"

VeryDarkMan drops heavy prophecy on Chike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan had made a prophecy concerning singer Chike amid the online affair scandal reportedly involving the singer.

The internet personality shared his thoughts in a viral video, where he alleged that the rumours could negatively affect Chike’s flourishing wedding performance career.

Recall that reports and online discussions began after claims surfaced linking Sandra Edoho romantically with the singer.

Source: Legit.ng