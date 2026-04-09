Taye Currency has reacted to a viral claim accusing him of plotting harm against Pasuma

The allegation, made in a trending video by a former associate, sparked controversy online

The Fuji star addressed his fans and his followers about the viral rumours

Popular Nigerian Fuji singer Taye Currency has responded to a viral allegation suggesting he had been plotting to kill fellow Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma since 2019.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online featuring Rolex Dee, a former associate of Taye Currency, who alleged that the singer once made statements about plans to harm Pasuma.

Taye Currency reacts to trending video alleging deadly wish for Pasuma. Credit: @tayecurrency, @pasuma

Source: Instagram

Rolex Dee further claimed that Taye Currency believed it would be easier to get close to Pasuma following the death of his mother, and even accused him of paying to publicly insult the veteran Fuji star.

Reacting during a recent live performance, Taye Currency firmly denied the allegations, describing them as false and misleading.

He emphasised his long-standing relationship with Pasuma, noting that they remain close and loyal associates. According to him, he speaks with Pasuma regularly, often every Monday, and has worked alongside him for over two decades without any conflict.

“I did not kill Pasuma when I was still struggling to make it, why would I do so now?” he said, dismissing the claims as baseless.

Taye Currency urged the public to disregard the circulating video, stressing that certain newcomers in the Fuji music scene may be attempting to stir unnecessary tension within the industry.

Watch him speak here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja's coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland trended on and off social media, with Taye Currency performing at the event.

President Bola Tinubu, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, and others were some of the top dignitaries who graced the event at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Ladoja's coronation, which marked a significant moment in the traditional and political evolution of Ibadan, was, however, trailed by online reactions over Taye Currency's performance at the event.

The newly installed Olubadan of Ibadanland had also called on President Tinubu to help the realisation of the Ibadan state before the 2027 presidential election during his address at his inauguration on Friday, September 26.

Taye Currency breaks silence on clip claiming he wants Pasuma gone. Credit: tayecurrency

Source: Instagram

A video from Taye Currency's performance included lyrics praising Ladoja, Seyi Makinde, while seemingly throwing shades, which many found inappropriate.

Fans react to Tay Currency's clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dammyapparel_backuppage said:

"Tayo currency is soo handsome... This man no wan old @all . Saw him last year, he was soo humble and he is soo cute."

tundeyy77 said:

"Dey do competition with Tiri 😂😍."

auntynurse18 said:

"This month go long gan ni 😂😂."

omo_oba_mebude said:

"Oga comot for here joo Quran no fit do anything na ordinary story book."

desmorrahdo said:

"APESIN 1 Of Fuji Music In General 🙌❤️🔥👏."

Taye Currency prostrates to Pasuma

Legit.ng previously reported that Taye Currency reconciled with his senior colleague, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, following their rift.

Taye called Pasuma his boss, a nod to the mentorship and respect that defined their connection since meeting in 1993.

He, however, described another colleague, Saheed Osupa, as a colleague, a comment which didn't sit well with the latter's fans.

Source: Legit.ng