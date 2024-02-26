Nigerian singer Kcee spoke out on the fight that happened between Eedris Abdulkareem and American rapper 50 Cent

The 2004 issue escalated recently after the Jaga Jaga hitmaker granted a podcast interview with OAP Nedu

Kcee, who was opportune to be within the vicinity when the infamous fight happened, revealed some unknown details

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, best known as KCee, has shared his knowledge of the long-running fight between Eedris Abdulkareem and American rapper 50 Cent.

The incident, which happened on a flight in 2004 during the Nigerian Breweries Mega Jamz music tour, recently became a heated trending topic.

KCee speaks on Eedris Abdulkareem and 50 Cent's fight. Credit: @chieefolusegun, @kcee, @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Naija 102 FM, KCee recounted his personal experience. It was noted that 50 Cent was not directly involved in the fight, despite popular belief.

KCee clarified that it was an altercation between Eedris and 50 Cent's entourage over who would sit where in the business class cabin.

He mentioned that Eedris asserted his right to parity with 50 Cent under a contract with Nigerian breweries. Eedris was physically aggressive with 50 Cent's staff because he wouldn't leave his seat.

He mentioned that Eedris claimed to be entitled to the same treatment as 50 Cent from Nigerian breweries. That made him refuse to leave his seat, causing a physical fight with 50 Cent's crew.

The issue caught the immediate attention of then-President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, who prompted the Inspector General of Police to intervene as the situation quickly became fierce.

E-Money, KCee's brother and manager at the time, allegedly recorded the incident on a Camcorder.

A member of 50 Cent's entourage violently took the recording equipment to stop the tape from being released. The aggressive behaviour further highlighted the intense atmosphere surrounding the fight.

KCee further praised Eedris Abdulkareem for fighting for his rights in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Watch the video below

