Orezi has remembered his late father on what would have been his 76th birthday, as he criticised Nigerian leaders

In his post, the singer noted that if his father had been abroad, he might have survived what took his life

Fans joined him in calling out celebrities who have been supporting a government that does not favour the people

Popular Nigerian musician Orezi, whose real name is Esegine Orezi Allen, marked the posthumous birthday of his late father.

The singer lost his father last year and shared an emotional post reflecting on his loss and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Reactions as Orezi calls out Nigerian leaders as he remembers how he lost father. Photo credit@orezworldwidei

Source: Instagram

In a post circulating online, Orezi blamed the government for his father’s demise. According to him, his father would have turned 76 on April 8, but they unfortunately lost him.

The singer said that the decisions made by Nigerian leaders have made life difficult for the average citizen.

He added that as he marked his father’s birthday, he felt moody and believed the pain might never go away.

Orezi shares more about his grief

The Your Body crooner further stated that many people are embracing “japa” because of the worsening situation in the country. He noted that this has caused significant strain on families.

Fans join Orezi to call out Nigerian leaders as he remembers how he lost father. Photo credit@orezi

Source: Instagram

Orezi revealed that he became overwhelmed with grief after speaking with his brother, who is based in Canada.

Orezi speaks on the economy

He also pointed out that people earning ₦70,000 or even ₦150,000 can no longer survive comfortably, questioning how they are coping.

The singer added that many doctors are leaving the country and warned that, if the trend continues, people may soon be forced to treat themselves.

Here is the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Orezi's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the singer, as many people shared their observations about his rant. Here are comments below:

@chinenye_nwa1 said:

"Same thing I'm saying. Tinubu will pay these celebrities to start dragging each other online so that the youths will be so distracted and chanel the energy on the celebrities than government. Oh my God! Nigeria youths are so annoying. Always talking about irrelevant things on social media. Next year now, Tinubu will sneak into presidency again and the youths will end up online ranting."

@innociesiasommie shared:

"As u Dey complain, some of your dad’s age grade Dey collect rice."

@ezinne_diary said:

"I pour Nigeria leaders my ovulation spit tuehhhh ndi ara."

@djkumzy_600 wrote:

"Nigeria has put us in a shape that families can’t even live together, no cultural morals."

@legendary_e.e stated:

"Yet the Yoruba Ronus and Muslim-Muslim ticket apologists are selling their loyalty for 25 kg of rice and Indomie? Two most uselesss groups in Nigeria, bar none."

@i_am_agbonz commented:

"Middle class nor dey 9ja o. Either rich or poor."

Orezi mocks BBN Saga for losing focus

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Orezi had reacted to the way Saga gave in to his emotions while jostling for the N90 million cash prize at the BBN reality show

He likened the way Saga gave Nini his attention and love to that of Romeo and Juliet in Shakespeare's novel.

He expressed dissatisfaction with men who lose focus because of women and said Saga was not a mature man.

Source: Legit.ng