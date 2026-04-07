Despite his long-standing ties with Peter Obi within the Labour Party, Governor Alex Otti notably declined to move to the ADC

CP alleged that the massive infrastructural strides in Abia are being fueled by consistent support and funding from President Tinubu’s administration

The socialite argued that Otti’s success proves that the President is not the nation’s problem, urging Nigerians to look closer at their governors

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has explained why Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has refused to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Speaking in a recent interview, the nightlife entrepreneur and staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alleged that the federal government has been providing financial support to Abia State to help Governor Otti succeed in his developmental projects.

“All of us dey support Asiwaju. If na lie, make him follow Peter Obi go ADC. All the things wey Alex Otti dey do for Abia na Asiwaju dey supply am with the funds,” Chief Priest said.

Cubana Chiefpriest says Alex Otti can never decamp to ADC to join Peter Obi. Photos: Cubana Chiefpriest/Peter Obi/Alex Otti.

Source: Instagram

He described Otti as an “amazing governor” whose actions reflect the presidency’s support and guidance.

He went further to underline that Nigerians should recognize the President’s role in empowering governors who are delivering results in their states.

CP also noted that while many Nigerians appear to oppose Tinubu publicly, they are, in fact, benefiting from the federal allocations to their states.

He urged citizens to focus on holding governors accountable rather than blaming the President for local governance issues.

“Alex Otti is an example that Tinubu isn’t your problem, but your governors, because the same allocation given to him is also given to all the states’ governors. Y’all should hold your governors accountable; maybe then the country will be better for all,” he added.

He cited his own state of Imo as a point of comparison, praising how the allocations from the presidency are being utilized effectively under his governor’s leadership.

The remarks by Cubana Chief Priest come amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, and they have reignited discussions around loyalty, federal support, and the dynamics between the presidency and state governments in Nigeria.

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

Lucky Miner

"So na like this Afobuike dey? You see that DNA, you go do am"

Maka Veli

"Even if sense de fall like rain Pascal okechukwu will still use umbrella Werey"

Blessed Amos shared:

"Please can someone answer this question for me? Why is it that the day one starts supporting APC, the person go just loose sense automatically?"

Cubana Chiefpriest argues that Otti’s success proves that the President is not the nation’s problem. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng