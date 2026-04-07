Cubana Chiefpriest Shares Reason Governor Otti Refused to Join Peter Obi in ADC
- Despite his long-standing ties with Peter Obi within the Labour Party, Governor Alex Otti notably declined to move to the ADC
- CP alleged that the massive infrastructural strides in Abia are being fueled by consistent support and funding from President Tinubu’s administration
- The socialite argued that Otti’s success proves that the President is not the nation’s problem, urging Nigerians to look closer at their governors
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Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has explained why Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has refused to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.
Speaking in a recent interview, the nightlife entrepreneur and staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alleged that the federal government has been providing financial support to Abia State to help Governor Otti succeed in his developmental projects.
“All of us dey support Asiwaju. If na lie, make him follow Peter Obi go ADC. All the things wey Alex Otti dey do for Abia na Asiwaju dey supply am with the funds,” Chief Priest said.
He described Otti as an “amazing governor” whose actions reflect the presidency’s support and guidance.
He went further to underline that Nigerians should recognize the President’s role in empowering governors who are delivering results in their states.
CP also noted that while many Nigerians appear to oppose Tinubu publicly, they are, in fact, benefiting from the federal allocations to their states.
He urged citizens to focus on holding governors accountable rather than blaming the President for local governance issues.
“Alex Otti is an example that Tinubu isn’t your problem, but your governors, because the same allocation given to him is also given to all the states’ governors. Y’all should hold your governors accountable; maybe then the country will be better for all,” he added.
He cited his own state of Imo as a point of comparison, praising how the allocations from the presidency are being utilized effectively under his governor’s leadership.
The remarks by Cubana Chief Priest come amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, and they have reignited discussions around loyalty, federal support, and the dynamics between the presidency and state governments in Nigeria.
Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's comments
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below
Lucky Miner
"So na like this Afobuike dey? You see that DNA, you go do am"
Maka Veli
"Even if sense de fall like rain Pascal okechukwu will still use umbrella Werey"
Blessed Amos shared:
"Please can someone answer this question for me? Why is it that the day one starts supporting APC, the person go just loose sense automatically?"
Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.
He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.
The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.