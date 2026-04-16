Unverified reports circulated on social media alleging that Opanka has passed away under mysterious circumstances

As of Thursday, April 16, no formal statement has been issued by the family of the singer or his management

Emotional tributes and prayers are already pouring in from supporters who are desperate for a debunking of the news

Confusion has gripped fans of Ogene music following viral reports alleging that popular performer Opanka has passed away under unclear circumstances.

The unverified claims began circulating across social media platforms on Tuesday, with multiple posts suggesting that the Enugu-based entertainer, known for his hit track “I ga a ma mma di egwu,” had died.

Opanka reportedly passed away under mysterious circumstances. Photos: Opanka.

Source: Instagram

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from his family, management, or any recognised industry authority.

According to the trending reports, Opanka reportedly died under circumstances that remain unclear. The posts quickly gained traction, with many fans expressing disbelief and concern.

The Ogene star is widely known for his energetic stage presence and unique performance style, particularly his signature stunt of balancing a bottle on his head while performing.

As the news spread, timelines filled with emotional messages, prayers, and tributes from supporters who feared the worst.

Popular Yoruba actress dies

In another development, the Yoruba movie industry was recently thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

In the now-viral footage, mourners were seen gathered as the late actress’s body was brought down from a hearse. Prayers were offered in a solemn atmosphere before she was laid to rest.

Some of her colleagues were reportedly present, although the turnout appeared modest compared to what many would expect for a public figure.

Before her passing, Bukky Mountain had reportedly been battling health challenges. Sources claimed she had been in and out of the hospital, prompting appeals from colleagues who sought financial assistance on her behalf.

Watch the video of his performance:

Reactions trail the death of Opanka

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Tochi James stated:

"My town Ezeagu and hood ugbo ughe has lost a great legend,Rest in perfect peace Opanka Ijele..you made our childhood so memora"

Mricia Mezie

"Chai, we stayed in Enugu state together then"

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in unconfirmed circumstances. Photo: Bukky Mountain.

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ramota snubs Aunty Ajara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota received backlash online following the recent attitude she displayed towards her colleague Aunty Ajara.

In a video that surfaced online, Aunty Ajara was trying to get the attention and affection of her senior during a movie scene, but Aunty Ramota wasn't giving in.

She was later scolded for her behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng