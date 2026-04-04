Blessing CEO, in a new video, has claimed her stage 4 cancer announcement was a miscommunication

During a chat with Egungun of Lagos, the relationship coach shared the different responses she received from doctors

She also opened up about the amount she has raised to so far while insisting that she wouldn't apologise to Nigerians

Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, a relationship coach and influencer, in a fresh interview, has claimed that her stage 4 breast cancer announcement was a "miscommunication" based on what doctors initially told her.

While speaking with content creator Egungun of Lagos in a video released on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing stated she had a lump later confirmed as cancerous but not stage 4.

Blessing CEO reveals her cancer is not at stage 4. Credit: blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

The relationship coach also claimed she has raised ₦13 million from public donations for treatment, dismissing rumours of ₦100 million contributions from donors.

Blessing, who refused to share her medical results publicly, insisted that she wouldn't tender an apology amid the confusion and uproar she caused on social media with her stage 4 cancer claim.

"I have not started Chemo. I just got the result. I will not apologize to Nigerians for receiving money from them. I was able to make just ₦13 million through the donations. I cannot share my medical results online because they are personal. It was not my fault, I relied on what the doctor told me," she said in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Nkechi Blessing called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over Blessing CEO's alleged cancer claim. She also accused the relationship coach of defrauding Nigerians.

Blessing CEO reveals she has received N13 million in donations for her alleged cancer treatment. Credit: blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

The new video of Blessing CEO speaking about her cancer claim is below:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO's new revelation

The video has triggered intense backlash on social media, with users accusing her of exploiting sympathy for profit. Others demanded accountability and legal intervention.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

WaleSuccess3 commented:

"This non accountability of Blessing CEO will dragged her into trouble with Nigerian. It is better for her now to start looking for how to prepare a decent explanation to the public."

officialefizy commented:

"She claimed, she was not sure but came online go barb her hair and in serious tears? All of a sudden she’s looking so bright and sharp now . The way she's laughing is vexing me dear gullible Nigerians, who believed, defended and donated, una don see una self?"

meekrose reacted:

"Miscommunication for stage 4 cancer? That’s not a typo, that’s people’s trust and emotions. ₦13m later and still no proof, no apology? At this point it’s not confusion it’s accountability dodging. Arrest her for fraud."

timeofficiall commented:

"You Dey see waitin person Dey do abi when person way really need the help will cry out and no one refuse to support blame her, she’s very greedy and wicked."

Blessing CEO denies forging medical reports

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing CEO denied allegations that she forged medical documents to support her cancer claim.

She made the statement after a woman, Miss Deborah Mbara, accused her of editing her medical report, prompting the family to demand an explanation and threaten legal action.

During a live session with Daddy Freeze, Blessing CEO insisted that anyone making allegations should provide proof and stated that she was ready to face the matter in court.

Source: Legit.ng