Blessing CEO has shared another video addressing the marital crisis that Regina Daniels is currently embroiled in

In the video, she burst into tears while advising the actress on a strategy that could help her

Blessing CEO also called on people to come to the aid of the actress, warning that it might soon be too late

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has continued to react to the marital crisis that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is currently facing.

The actress and her family are under intense scrutiny following the detention of her brother, Sammy, who was arrested a few days ago.

Fans agree with Blessing CEO over video about Regina Daniels. Photo credit@officialblessingceo/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In her video, Blessing CEO began speaking but at one point, she burst into tears while advising Regina on a strategy that could help her navigate her matrimonial battle.

According to Blessing, Regina should remain silent, and if she feels the need to speak out, she should use an anonymous blogger based outside the country.

She also urged Regina's brother, Sweezzy1, to stop tweeting about the ongoing situation.

Sharing further insights, Blessing CEO explained that many people do not understand what it feels like for love to go sour.

Regina Daniels continues to trend over marriage crisis. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She mentioned that this situation is a common occurrence among the wealthy, who often try to break women, leaving them with no choice but to return to their husbands.

Blessing CEO calls for help

Blessing CEO also called on people to raise their voices in support of Regina Daniels, urging that if there’s anything anyone can do, they should act now before it’s too late.

She warned that Regina was in danger of being lost if no help is offered, calling for assistance for the young soul crying for help.

Speaking more about Regina Daniels, Blessing CEO noted that the actress has always been vocal when others are in pain.

She concluded by stating that the ongoing situation is about power and ego, and urged anyone with connections to step forward and help.

See the video here:

What fans said about Blessing CEO's video

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@amalizakitchen shared:

"I am literally with you is well , this too shall pass."

@celebrityblogg55 wrote:

"Please Blessing you too be careful. I have been crying for her since. We don't need more ppl behind bars! I just wish this system is working."

@brandon_______israel shared:

"If arresting the whole family is price she has to pay to leave him, so be it! If he can do this publicly how about in Private.mercyjohnsonokojie kindly take Regina off social media for now. She needs someone who can understand her and I bet you're in a good position to do that."

@suzie_zipporah commented:

"Blessing please, don’t cry it’s so sad seeing a young vibrant Regina Daniel’s going through this. What I keep saying is when will Women have their voices been heard."

Traditional ruler advises Ned and Regina Daniels

Legit.ng had reported that the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom weighed in on the ongoing crisis in Regina Daniels' marriage.

He advised the estranged couple to reconcile while dragging Regina Daniels' family.

However, fans were not impressed by his post. They dragged him and asked a series of questions about his own views on marriage.

Source: Legit.ng