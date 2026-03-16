Oscars 2026: Kunle Remi drags AMVCA as he celebrates Hollywood actor Michael Jordan over his award
- Kunle Remi congratulated Michael B. Jordan after the Hollywood star won big at the recent Oscars Awards
- The Nollywood actor took to social media to celebrate the enviable milestone
- His post caught the attention of many after he appeared to throw shade at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards
Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has congratulated Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan after he won his first award at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.
The Nigerian actor took to his Instagram story to celebrate the Hollywood star, expressing excitement over the milestone.
While celebrating the moment, Kunle Remi also used the opportunity to take a swipe at the organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.
In his post, the actor highlighted how winners at the Oscars receive their awards immediately with their names engraved on them, something he suggested is different from how awards are handled in Nollywood.
“So happy for MBJ. So they engrave your name after you win! Right there. Take it home! If na AMVCA, all of you will share one for the night, then come back and collect it at the next award,” he wrote.
See his post below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle Remi spoke out about what he thinks about the Nollywood industry and his female colleagues.
The movie star was one of the guests on the viral episodes of Nedu Wazobia's podcast and he tried to explain why his female colleagues seem to do way better than the males in the industry.
Remi gave some examples of how most of the Nollywood actresses own and show up with big and expensive cars in an industry that barely pays them enough to afford the kind of lifestyle they display.
Kunle drove home his point by noting that these actresses deceive the public into thinking that the Nigerian movie industry is easily lucrative when that might not be the case.
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Before joining the industry, Kunle Remi claimed that he was informed by an entertainer who was introduced to him by a friend that he hadn't paid his dues.
While speaking in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, the actor noted that the entertainer he met kept mentioning names to show how well-connected he is.
Remi then went on to reveal that he was told by the man to 'bend over' and it suddenly almost seemed like a good idea with the way it was painted.
To make matters worse, the actor was presented with a candle and a jar of oil to 'pave the way'.
The entertainer then assured Remi that by the time he checks, and all is well between them, he would be driving a Benz by the following week.
Why Kunle Remi hit the gym
Legit.ng previously reported that Kunle Remi left many, including celebrities, talking after he shared a video of him at the gym. Kunle, who expressed his desire to take Kate Henshaw on a date, said he hit the gym to prepare for the big day.
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He wrote: "I trust me I am getting ready! Just doing workout fhingz".
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.