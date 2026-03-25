Joseph Aloba stirred reactions after he declined to give fresh details on Liam’s DNA during an interview and instead directed the public to his YouTube and TikTok pages

A viral clip captured the moment he dismissed claims that a DNA test had been done, while expressing frustration over the situation and pressures around him

Many Nigerians criticised his response, accusing him of turning a sensitive family and legal matter into online content

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has come under heavy criticism after a video showed him directing questions about his grandson Liam’s DNA test to his personal YouTube and TikTok accounts.

The incident occurred during a street interview that quickly spread online, sparking outrage among Nigerians who accused him of turning a sensitive family matter into entertainment content.

Nigerians slam Baba Mohbad for treating grandson Liam's DNA test like a Netflix series after redirecting questions to his social media platforms. Photo: mohbad_dad/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Mohbad’s father, also called Baba Mohbad, was approached by an interviewer who asked about rumours circulating online that Liam’s DNA test had already been conducted.

In response, Baba Mohbad explained that the case was still pending in court and no test had been carried out yet.

“There’s nothing like that, because the adjournment case is gonna be on 7th of April and we’re still in March, so there’s nothing like the DNA being done.”

The interviewer pressed further, asking if there were any updates on the case.

Baba Mohbad responded that he had already spoken extensively on the matter and would not keep repeating himself.

He urged anyone interested to check his social media platforms, including YouTube and TikTok, for details.

“I’ve said a lot already. I don’t want to be repeating myself. Anybody that wants to know anything about the DNA should go to my YouTube channel or my TikTok and they’ll see everything there.”

The late singer's father added that his main concern was the pressure he felt from certain powerful figures in Lagos State, claiming that they were trying to frustrate him.

“The most important issue that happens to me that is still bothering me is about the Lagos State. The Lagos State with the one powerful man that’s combined together, they want to use this thing to frustrate me. I’m not happy as you see me.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Baba Mohbad's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@priscanall said:

"Oga, you turn DNA test to Netflix series? We dey wait for season 2 with popcorn."

@911_woli commented:

"This man wan sha milk this thing! How can you be uploading such on your YouTube and encouraging people to go watch? Unserious fellow!"

@Oba_Alexander_ wrote:

"Them done hire monetization experts for baba to milk him son demise."

@DoyeenOfLagos reacted:

"This man is useless, you are using your son's situation to cash out, to chase clouts and gain traction! It's really sad."

@Alakatunde said:

"Na when this boy died him papa come dey fresh...see as him fresh naa."

@His_Eleos commented:

"Even the dead mohbad will be cursing this man. See his nose like chimpanzee own."

@toseendayo wrote:

"Baba don turn Mohbad DNA saga into Netflix original series. Abeg subscribe to my YouTube for the full plot twist and season finale. Oga, the way you just redirected traffic like Google Maps, e sweet o! But we still dey wait for the actual DNA result, not another episode."

Nigerians react as Joseph Aloba redirects Liam's DNA questions to his online platforms during interview. Photo: mohbad_dad/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi makes fresh allegations on Mohbad's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi made fresh allegations about Mohbad’s death, claiming the singer was murdered inside his home.

He said his organisation pushed for further investigation, which led to arrests including Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, and other suspects linked to the case.

Fabiyi also accused former IGP, Kayode Egebetokun, other authorities and individuals of shielding suspects, while calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and new IGP Tunji Disu to ensure justice is served.

Source: Legit.ng