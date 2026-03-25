Kunle Remi has reacted to the worsening fuel hike in Nigeria, calling out his colleagues over utterance about the situation

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he noted that some of his colleagues are still saying that Tinubu will fix it

He questioned whether the people making such claims are asking the same questions of their leaders that he is asking

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has expressed frustration over the worsening economy in Nigeria, questioning leaders and calling out his colleagues.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the actor noted that some of his colleagues are still saying that President Tinubu will fix things.

Reactions as Kunle Remi laments severe impact of Israel-Iran war in Nigeria amid rising petrol cost. Photo credit@kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

He asked if those making such claims are also holding their leaders accountable.

Kunle Remi shares more about Nigeria.

Remi highlighted his personal struggles, noting that he recently bought petrol for over ₦1,300 and relies on fuel daily due to the lack of electricity in his area in Lekki.

He also shared that some of his staff have begun complaining about coming to work, as the transportation costs have made their salaries insufficient.

Speaking further, the father of one said he usually avoids political discussions, but the current situation has been weighing heavily on him.

Fans join Kunle Remi to lament about fuel hike in Nigeria. Photo credit@kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

The movie star questioned why Nigeria is the only nation being affected by the Israel-Iran conflict and admitted that the country’s challenges are stressing him.

Remi concluded by urging people to start talking and discussing the nation’s problems, explaining that his spirit is angry about the state of affairs.

Here is Kunle Remi's Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Kunle Remi's post

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actor. Many joined him in complaining about the state of the nation, as they also asked questions on the way out. Here are some comments below:

@serenitees_couture commented:

"If you’re not angry or deeply worried right now, then honestly something is seriously wrong with you."

@wale_astro shared:

"Someone said every negative thing happening in the world will affect Nigeria except infrastructure and good governance."

@wale_astro shared:

"Someone said every negative thing happening in the world will affect Nigeria except infrastructure and good governance."

@shoes_by_demokraft said:

"8 planets, 7 continents, 195 countries, and I ended up in Nïgeria, for what reason exactly."

@ dr_alwaysrozy wrote:

"Sometimes I sit quietly and reflect on Nigeria, and it weighs heavily on me. I wonder how people survive, how businesses keep going, how the poor endure. It may seem like a small thought, but it isn’t. It’s difficult to understand how a nation with so much potential faces such deep challenges. The daily struggles and loss of lives are impossible to ignore."

Why Kunle Remi hit the gym

Legit.ng previously reported that Kunle Remi left many, including celebrities, talking after he shared a video of himself at the gym.

Kunle, who expressed his desire to take Kate Henshaw on a date, said he hit the gym to prepare for the big day.

He wrote: "I trust me, I am getting ready! Just doing workout fhingz"

Source: Legit.ng