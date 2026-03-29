Senator Oluremi Tinubu shares heartfelt birthday message for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 74th birthday

Mrs. Tinubu prays for divine health and prosperity as her husband leads Nigeria

Nigerians react with mixed feelings to the First Lady's birthday wishes for the president

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has sent a special birthday message to her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he turns 74 on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Senator Oluremi prayed that Tinubu would take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.

Mrs. Tinubu thanked God for the gift of life, divine health, strength, joy, and peace in the life of her husband, the president.

This is contained in a short message shared via her X handle @SenRemiTinubu on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

“To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday anniversary.

“I celebrate you, and I pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy, and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.

“Akanbi, omo olodo ide.

“I love you, and I am so proud of you.”

Nigerians react as President Tinubu turns 74

@spacevesttech

Funny comments, she should ask her husband to resign, means una no want better Nigeria na just hate una hate him. If you want a better Nigeria, the request should be mummy tell daddy to protect us from bandits, or he should reduce the fuel price, or he should create more jobs for the youths.

@framerjerry

This keeps ringing a bell in the heads of the majority of Nigerians. And we will keep it in mind and do exactly as he had instructed us.

@Dodmas_

Thank you for taking good care of our Darling Daddy. We Nigerians are very grateful, Ma'am. Happy Birthday to the most loved President in the history of Nigeria. More good life to celebrate.

@princeshootings

Happy birthday to our dear president. Many more years on earth, I wish you, full of strength and wisdom, for you to continue steering the wheel of our nation to greater heights. We join our Dear First Lady to celebrate all your achievements.

@OffishalEmperor

Hello Ma'am. I feel you're not doing your bed work well. Coz this man doesn't look like someone they talked to in the bedroom. Tell him about the situation in the country.

Tinubu explains reason for quiet 74th birthday

Recall that President Tinubu said he would mark his 74th birthday in a low-key manner, in line with the mood of the nation.

The president relayed this in a birthday message on Sunday morning, March 29, 2026, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

Tinubu acknowledged those who sent birthday messages through the media and expressed gratitude to his wife, Remi, and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu at 74: Odd jobs Nigerian p, I,. resident did abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that for much of his political career, President Tinubu has wielded influence, widely regarded as a 'godfather' who leverages an extensive patronage network to support candidates for office.

According to his narration, his time abroad prepared him for the future, as he supported himself by working odd jobs, including as a dishwasher, night security guard, and cab driver.

President Tinubu has resolved to mark his 74th birthday with a low-key observance, citing the prevailing national mood and ongoing challenges facing the country.

Source: Legit.ng