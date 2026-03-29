Actress Juliana Olayode opened up about reconciling with her mentor Funke Akindele after years apart

The fast-rising star shared how faith and forgiveness shaped their renewed bond

A video of Toyo Baby, as she is fondly called, narrating the emotional steps she took, went viral online

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby, has shared the emotional journey of reconciling with her mentor and senior colleague, Funke Akindele, years after their public fallout.

In a candid interview with Chude Jideonwo, Juliana revealed that she had prayed consistently for their friendship to be rekindled.

Juliana Olayode reveals the turning point in her relationship with Funke Akindele Credit: @julianaolayode, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She stressed that her desire was not about returning to work with Akindele but simply to reconnect on a personal level.

“I am so grateful to God that we are besties again. All those years, I kept saying to God in my prayers that He should restore our friendship. I didn’t care about working with her again, I just wanted to be able to go to her house freely, laugh with her, see her, and greet her,” she said.

Juliana recalled how their fallout began years ago despite her rise to fame through Akindele’s project, noting that the actress had been a strong support system during her difficult times. This, she explained, made reconciliation even more important to her.

In 2023, Juliana publicly apologised for her role in their misunderstanding, an apology that Akindele warmly accepted. “When I prayed about it, it wasn’t to return to her project. It was just about the relationship, because she has been there for me,” she added.

Since their reunion, Juliana described their bond as stronger and more joyful, highlighting how forgiveness and time have healed old wounds. The actress expressed gratitude that she and Akindele are now back to sharing laughter and closeness, proving that true friendship can withstand trials and be restored.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Juliana Olayode's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

horlaide_omoologo said:

"Opportunity lost can nvr be regain."

atariajanaku_oi said:

"Mentorship with Funkẹ Akindele seems to have an expiration date. From Juliana Olayode to Tobi Makinde, then to Kamo and Fola. Easily get bored with building an protege for too long."

adelakuntufayl said:

"One unique feature about Chude is bringing every dynamic side of his guest. No one comes close to him in this podcast business! ❤️❤️👏👏👏."

bigsteph_willy said:

"Can I ask what led to the fallout?"

naza_the_social_media_manager said:

"I love how Holy Spirit does it."

ojulewastudio

"Amazing.. God is the restorer of broken relationship , love them together."

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"Wht of kiki i miss her so much😢."

bella_goodlife17 said:

"I love her acting. She acts without stress. In fact, she acts naturally. May God answer your prayers 🙏."

teeblaqq17 said:

"She should also pay forward whatever she has learned from Funke. Funke operates at the extremes, when she uplifts, she does so wholeheartedly and without restraint, and when she withdraws, it is just as absolute. It’s important to understand that when someone like that distances themselves, it’s not necessarily because you’ve done nothing right, but often because a particular pattern has been repeated one too many times in a way that doesn’t align with them."

Juliana Olayode reveals what it took to reconcile with Funke Akindele. Credit: @julianaolayoade

Source: Instagram

Juliana Olayode showers appreciation on her creator

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode shared charming photos of her gorgeous self to commemorate her birthday on June 7, 2023.

The Jenifa Diary’s cast thanked her creator for not letting her down, declaring that He is the reason she is living and glowing.

Toyo Baby, fondly called, flooded social media with lovely photos of her in pink and white attire.

Source: Legit.ng