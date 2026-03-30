A fresh prophecy about Regina Daniels has surfaced online, with a cleric warning her of impending danger

In the recording, the cleric said all his previous prophecies about the actress have come to pass, revealing her enemy’s intentions

His message sparked reactions, with many urging her to pray while tagging her and her mother

Prophet Abel Boma has shared a chilling prophecy about Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, warning her of impending danger.

In a viral video, he stated that all his previous prophecies about the actress have come to pass, and added that this latest warning is serious.

Reactions as prophet Issues chilling prophecy about Regina Daniels. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@abelboma

Source: Instagram

According to him, Regina Daniels has been in the company of three people who intend to sleep with her. He explained that they plan to poison her to achieve this and also to end her life, adding that her chances of survival would be 50-50 if their plan succeeds.

Cleric shares more about Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels trends over prophecy about her. Photo credit@reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Prophet Abel Boma noted that some people wrongly perceive Regina Daniels as “cheap” and have been attempting to take advantage of her.

After realising she is not as they think, they allegedly devised a plan against her.

He also advised that if the mother of two is seeking guidance about her marriage, she should return to her husband and forgive him. According to the cleric, if her husband wants her back, she should forgive and reunite with him.

He further stated that the brotherhood is proud of her, as those pursuing her have seen that she is not easy to manipulate.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Regina Daniel's prophecy

Here are comments below:

@phuche stated:

"Lord, please keep away from Regina every unfriendly friends. Regy, I cover you witches blood of Jesus, every poison meant for you, Jehovah will avert it in Jesus name. Please, Regina, be cautious of people around you, please, my baby. Every evil plan I send it back to the planner in Jesus' name."

@arinze.emmanuella shared:

"Regina. daniels a word is enough for the wise. This prophet's words concerning u has always been apt. Pls pursue all those scrubs around you in the name of filmmakers/directors, they are the ones capable of this nonsense. Life of a divorcee is hard at times ."

@nzeluonyinyeyahoo.com4 said:

"I just love that place, you said, going back to your husband, thanks prophet_abel_boma for telling her to forgive her husband."

@chisomnosike22 wrote:

"My dear, this man of God's prophecy is real ok just stay away from them and be safe, ok remain blessed."

@ lindiwedin commented:

"Father God i pray for mercy upon you and every unfriendly friend, that poison back to sender in Jesus name."

Izzy Ogbeide appeals to Sheriff Oborevwori

Legit.ng had reported that content creator, Izzy Ogbeide, had reacted to the messy feud between Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

The estranged couple’s fight has continued to grow messier since the actress cried out for help publicly on social media.

Many agreed with Izzy Ogbeide but expressed fears that the person Regina is seeking help from may not be able to assist her.

Source: Legit.ng