A Nigerian lady stormed her pastor’s office to ask for a refund after mistakenly transferring N100,000 instead of N10,000 as tithe.

She claimed to have called the pastor immediately after the mistake, but he delayed sending back the money for two weeks.

In a video shared by @ChuksEricE, the lady stormed the office with a police officer and others as she demanded a refund.

She said she contacted the pastor immediately after she noticed the mistake, and he told her that the money was for God.

The lady said:

“I was supposed to send 10,000 naira but I mistakenly added another zero, making it N100,000 and I sent to the church account. Immediately I sent it I called him…he’s now telling that the money is for God, that I should let the money go. My business money. Let him refund the money.”

Reactions as pastor refuses to refund money after two weeks

Many who came across the viral video on X shared their thoughts on the situation, as they shared similar experiences.

@doctorspicey said:

"What a joke! Pastor said “in the book of John”

@AdekunleOderindsaid:

"She claimed she wanted to send 10k, it ought not to reach the level before her entire 100k be returned then she pays her 10k tithe. It is better she gets the entire money for audit trail and future issues. A call or text should have settled this between her and the pastor."

