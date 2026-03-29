Apostle Chibuzor’s autistic son, Aboy, has gotten married just days after a viral online plea

Legit.ng earlier reported that the pastor's appeal sparked widespread criticism before he later issued a public apology

However, photos from the wedding ceremony were shared on Apostle Chibuzor’s Facebook page recently, triggering reactions online

Aboy Chibuzor, an autistic man under the care of popular Nigerian pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has officially tied the knot.

Legit.ng reports that just three days earlier, Apostle Chibuzor had posted a viral video seeking a wife for his adopted son.

Apostle Chibuzor stirs debate with fast marriage arrangement Credit: @apostlechibuzorgiftchinyere

Source: Instagram

In the video, the pastor promised financial incentives, including accommodation, salary, and other benefits, to any woman willing to marry Aboy.

The appeal quickly stirred widespread criticism, especially among women, who described the proposal as inappropriate and demeaning.

In response to the backlash, Apostle Chibuzor issued a public apology, clarifying that he had no intention of disrespecting women.

Despite the controversy, events moved swiftly. On Sunday, March 26, Aboy married a woman of God in a ceremony attended by close associates.

Apostle Chibuzor shared photos from the wedding on his official Facebook page shortly after the event, confirming that the marriage had taken place.

The new couple were promised the following gifts: 10 million Naira wedding Gift. Free house Overseas vacation. And 20 million Naira after 10 years if Aboy is still alive. And many more gift loading. A member of OPM church also donated 1 million Naira, and another donated 200k.

See the post below:

Apostle Chibuzor's post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

val_sampson95 said:

"Ekwensu don romance mami water."

__chinaza__ said:

"Hope Aboy knows he is married ? 🫢"

igbo_boygh said:

"After una don drag the man finish someone still went ahead and married the boy😂😂."

excuse_meplease

"Things are really happening in this country o. 😂😂😂."

nma_bekke said:

"Because of money, aunty married a small boy… hope she can handle him well in the other room, because that’s the main reason he was married off."

queen_vikyvera said:

"It won’t be well with Poverty!!!"

paulinaatadana said:

"This woman was certainly looking for help 😢😢 not love😢."

anisiobinonye said:

"Does the boy know that he is married."

acerinne said:

"20 million if the boy is still alive is quite disturbing."

adestitoali said:

"It is well with us but the woman is older than him by far..Happy marriage…Okay now."

teggie17 said:

"May he receive healing. The woman looks like she will be able to care for him. He may have special needs. They both look happy that is all that matters. Lifetime companion."

Apostle Chibuzor’s son married days after public appeal. Credit: @apostlechibuzorgiftchinyere

Source: Facebook

Lady mistakenly sends N100k instead of N10k as tithe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her church account instead of N10,000 for her tithe.

She stormed into the pastor’s office to demand a refund, claiming he had been ignoring her pleas for over two weeks.

Many who came across the viral video on X shared their thoughts on the situation, recounting similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng