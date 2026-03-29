Nigerian singer Mayorkun’s Lagos mansion was reportedly hit by a sudden fire

The incident occurred late Saturday night, sparking shock and concern online

Videos of the tragic scene have surfaced, drawing prayers and reactions from fans worldwide

Prayers are pouring in for Nigerian singer Mayorkun after a late‑night fire incident at his Lagos mansion reportedly put his family in danger.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday night shortly after the singer returned from a show in Lagos.

Mayorkun’s mansion fire raises questions about cause. Credit: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

Sources claim that an explosion triggered the fire while Mayorkun, his wife, and children were inside the residence.

Galaxy TV reported that the mansion was engulfed in flames as the family were indoors, sparking widespread concern among fans.

Reports are yet to confirm if they escaped unharmed, though the property continued to burn as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Videos of the incident have since surfaced online, drawing shock and sympathy from the public.

Many fans and colleagues have taken to social media to send prayers and express relief that the singer and his family survived the frightening ordeal.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Mayorkun looked back in retrospect to celebrate David Adeleke, aka, Davido, over his impact in his career.

The Awuke crooner was the first person to sign Maryokun to his record label, Davido Worldwide Music, in 2016. The music star later left Davido's record label and joined Olamide's record label, YBNL.

In a post making the rounds, Mayorkun marked nine years of releasing his first record, Eleko, which was released under Davido's record label.

According to singer Mayorkun, nothing remained the same after that for him as a singer.

Also in the post, Mayorkun shared the art cover of his first song, Eleko and penned his short note to Davido. He said, "Thank you for all".

Recall that Mayorkun has never shied away from speaking about his former record label boss, Davido. He once granted an interview and spoke glowingly on how he lived with Davido for three years.

Davido has also continued to show love and support to Mayorkun despite the fact that he was no longer signed to his record label

Family asleep as Mayorkun’s mansion reportedly burns. Credit: @iammayorkun

Source: UGC

Netizens react to reports on Mayorkun's house

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@vslkemo said:

"Absolutely devastating. Praying for Mayorkun and his family’s safety. Hope everyone gets out unharmed and recovers from this nightmare."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"So nobody called fire service even the one recording the video?this is serious oh😟😲😲😲😲😲lord have mercy."

@DukezBrigh52584 said:

"Is he alive."

@Hajjiblues said:

"This is a bad News God help us in this country."

anikefade72 said:

"Jesus Christ, hope they're all fine.God be with Mayorkun Ooo. Esu pofo."

kidbosssss said:

"The issue is life happens 😢the plans our govt have for us after life happens to us that is the system we are shouting 😢😢."

Davido attends Mayorkun's album listening party

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido had stormed Mayorkun's album listening party to cheer the singer up.

He had just returned to Nigeria after the birth of his twins abroad when he visited the album listening party.

He bonded with Mayorkun as he listened to the songs in his EP. At one point, Davido's head was on Mayorkun's shoulder as they laughed over a joke.

Source: Legit.ng