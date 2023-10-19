Top Nigerian singer Davido recently showed love to his former record label signee, Mayorkun

The DMW boss was spotted at Mayorkun's recently held listening party for his new EP

Heartwarming videos of Davido and Mayorkun's interaction at the event went viral, and it warmed the hearts of fans

Famous Nigerian singer Davido has once again shown love to his colleague and former record label signee, Mayorkun.

Davido, who had just landed in Nigeria after the birth of his twins in America, wasted no time attending Mayorkun's listening party.

In a series of videos making the rounds on social media, Davido was seen bonding with Mayorkun as they listened to songs off his upcoming EP.

In one clip, Davido was spotted sitting beside Peruzzi and other DMW crew members as they listened to Mayorkun's songs.

Another viral clip showed Davido with his head on Mayorkun's shoulder as they laughed at something at the event.

See more videos of Davido at Mayorkun's listening party below:

Fans gush as Davido shows love to Mayorkun at his listening party

The videos of Davido and other DMW crew members at Mayorkun's listening party spread on different social media platforms. The display of brotherhood touched many netizens.

Read some of their comments below:

__jummy_mi:

“Na so e suppose. No be say if person wan comot from record label, na to kill am be your next target.”

b.erry3:

“This is the real record label.”

saint_james17:

“Omo See smile on their faces.”

jowill_r:

“Lagos don full.”

official_lilskib:

“Biggest Afrobeat Leader.”

noelempraw:

“Pure bromance, clear hearts.”

godson90_:

“See bromance.”

yb_peace_:

“This men love too strong.”

Big_t._hairstylist:

“GOD bless all 30bg.”

casmirdegreat':

“30BG for life gather here.”

