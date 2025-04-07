Mayorkun has marked a milestone in his career as he remembered the impact that his colleague, Davido has on him

In a post online, he noted that it was nine years he released his first record, he thanked Davido for his help

Fans in the comment section of the post also joined him to speak about Davido as they compared him with Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun, has looked back in retrospect to celebrate David Adeleke, aka, Davido over his impact in his career.

The Awuke crooner was the first person to sign Maryokun to his record label, Davido Worldwide Music, in 2016. The music star later left Davido's record label and joined Olamide's record label, YBNL.

In a post making the rounds, Mayorkun marked nine years of releasing his first record, Eleko, which was released under Davido's record label.

According to singer Mayorkun, nothing remained the same after that for him as a singer.

Mayorkun appreciates Davido

Also in the post, Mayorkun shared the art cover of his first song, Eleko and penned his short note to Davido. He said, "Thank you for all".

Recall that Mayorkun has never shied away from speaking about his former record label boss, Davido. He once granted an interview and spoke glowingly on how he lived with Davido for three years.

Davido has also continued to show love and support to Mayorkun despite the fact that he was no longer signed to his record label.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Mayorkun's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer about his former record boss, Davido. Here are comments below:

@tomilolaadeshina commented:

"God will grant him more power to do more."

@li.ncoln02 shared:

"He's truly an amazing person NGL. He deserve to be celebrated."

@bennywins__ shared:

"Nah to spoil people carrier Wizmid sabi. He just left the chat group."

@livelongvado_ reacted:

"Yes! God bless Davido, wizkid he just dey to spoil ppl’s career nobody hear about Terri again. TG say he too forget he career for tiwa savage kpekus. God is good."

@smoothchychy wrote:

"It’s always humbling to acknowledge people that have helped you in life! This is commendable."

@chisomokoya said:

"You wont see any bitterleaf soul fc here they only présent to say something bad about davido when peopl are praising Davido they all mumu stupid fc will not appear."

@_m_kizzy_ shared:

"Kudos fun ee oo. If na Wizkid u go don dey your village back by now."

Davido attends Mayorkun's album listening party

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido had stormed Mayorkun's album listening party to cheer the singer up.

He had just returned to Nigeria after the birth of his twins abroad when he visited the album listening party.

He bonded with Mayorkun as he listened to the songs in his EP. At one point, Davido's head was on Mayorkun's shoulder as they laughed over a joke.

