Davido has extended his kind gesture to Mayorkun by posting the cover of his new EP on social media

He accompanied it with a lovely caption, praising the singer's effort in his work while telling him he would run the song

Mayorkun's mother and fans have showered Davido with prayer and praise for looking out for others

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has again proven to be a shoulder to lean on. OBO as he is fondly called posted the artwork of Mayorkun's EP, on his social media handle.

He stated that the piece of art was a beautiful sight to behold and praised how far the singer had gone in his career. He promised to run the song with him.

Davido shares artwork of Mayorkun's EP. Photo Credit @davido/@iammaryokun

Source: Instagram

Mayorkun's mother prayed for Davido

Impressed by the affectionate action of the DMW boss, Mayorkun's mother, Toyin Adewale, showered prayers on Davido. " God Bless You Son, Loke loke Ijmn," she wrote as she prayed for Davido.

Fans also praised him for being so considerate when it came to putting others first. They also joined in the prayer and well wishes.

See the post here:

Fans react to Davido's post about Mayorkun's EP

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Davido about Mayorkun's EP. They praised him for always standing by his former signee. Here are some of the reactions below.

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"The kind of boss everyone deserves… #eversupportive."

@gacciimole:

"Boy way loyal for boss must chop the biggest bread."

@hesaprankster:

"Why would a reasonable person hate on Davido."

@fimybaby:

"King David showing love."

@bi_benard:

"Father supporting Son always ."

@tbounce_:

"The real OF LAGOS, Contract finish but still loving and supporting each other. Unlike others."

@cashlord1moni:

"Obo to the world , respect helper, if you love Obo like and follow."

@pearlmontez:

"@davido as you lift others yours will never be tampered with."

@nenzeemore's:

"King of all time, we will always welcome you each second's."

@nenzeemore:

"King of all time, we will always welcome you each second's."

Davido attends Mayorkun's album listening party

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido had stormed Mayorkun's album listening party to cheer the singer up.

He had just returned to Nigeria after the birth of his twins abroad when he visited the album listening party.

He bonded with Mayorkun as he listened to the songs in his EP. At one point, Davido's head was on Mayorkun's shoulder as they laughed over a joke.

Source: Legit.ng