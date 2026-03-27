A Nigerian man has called out businessman, IVD, over his silence amid Blessing CEO's cancer claim

The man questioned the lack of public support from the businessman towards the relationship influencer's alleged challenges

Recall that Blessing CEO has shared plans to put up her properties for sale while soliciting financial assistance from Nigerians

Businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, has remained silent amid his lover and self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO's health challenges that have caused a stir on social media.

Recall that Blessing made waves on social media after she announced her battle with stage 4 cancer, igniting mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Nigerian man writes open letter to businessman IVD over Blessing CEO's alleged cancer. Credit: officialblessingceo/ivd

Source: Instagram

While VeryDarkMan, like many netizens, expressed doubts about her claim, celebrities like actress Judy Austin have shown support for the influencer.

Amid the social media drama, IVD, as of the time of this report, is yet to make a public statement about Blessing's cancer claim.

Man writes an open letter to IVD

Reacting, a Facebook user identified with the name Awuzie Frankline called out IVD in an open letter.

He questioned the lack of public support from IVD towards Blessing CEO's health struggles.

"Open Letter to IVD. Why Is Blessing CEO Selling Her Belongings to Survive when you are there ? Don’t be Oji Amu Ejighi Ego, he wrote.

Recall that the influencer, who had also called on the general public for financial help, had put her properties up for distress sale to raise money for chemotherapy treatment.

According to the man, Blessing had shown IVD love and support publicly, while the businessman had not reciprocated the same towards her.

"So it’s honestly painful to hear that she might have to start selling her wigs and even her properties just to take care of her health.

Why should it get to that point? When someone has given you that level of loyalty and stood by you so openly, it’s only right that you show up for them when it matters the most. This is not the time for silence or distance. This is the time to prove that the relationship is real, not just for social media," he said.

"If the situation was the other way round, many people believe she would have done everything possible to support you. This is not about dragging you, it’s just about doing what is right. Care, love, and support should be mutual—especially in a time like this. Now is when she needs you the most," the man added.

Screenshot of the man's message to IVD is below:

IVD told to show support for Blessing CEO amid alleged struggles with cancer. Credit: blessingceo

Source: Instagram

Reactions as man calls out IVD

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

Odogwu Deka reacted:

"What if these shenanigans about Blessingceo is borne out of content creation to maintain her popularity on the social media platforms.?"

Ada Ngozi Jude said:

"Before she comes out like this for help, it must have been draining them without the public knowing. As someone who saw it all in my immediate elder brother before I called home that they sell our land, which was sold, all money drained. I wish I had the courage to cry on social media then for help. So, IVD may have depleted his savings too."

Richard Nwachukwu commented:

"So because blessing stood by him he should also stand by blessing even if he doesn't have legs na waw for your kind of reasoning. You standing for someone in his days of trouble doesn't mean the person should stand for you even if the person have everything requires for standing."

Amaka Cynthia Vincent OKwuduba said:

"Abeg, nothing is wrong with blessing. Na cloutchaser."

Blessing CEO addresses prank speculations

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing CEO reacted to claims about her stage 4 cancer announcement being a prank.

She addressed her critics, saying it shows many are ignorant.

According to the influencer, she is still living in denial even though she is getting ready to move to the hospital. She disclosed that she is scared of going to the hospital as she barely falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng