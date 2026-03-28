Gone are the days when assisted reproductive technologies like surrogacy and IVF were kept secret

Assisted reproductive technologies have become increasingly popular in Nigeria, especially among celebrities in the entertainment industry

Recently, Yoruba actress Toyosi Adesanya joined the list of celebrities who have opted for surrogacy

In the past, societal stances on assisted childbirth would make couples keep fertility issues private due to pressure and stigma.

Over the years, Nigerians have witnessed a shift in the openness about assisted reproductive technologies like surrogacy and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Toyosi Adesanya, Biola Adebayo and Ini Edo are among celebrities who opted for surrogacy. Credit: biolabayo/iniedo/toyosiadesanya

Source: Instagram

Thanks to technology, significant progress has been made in scientific and medical findings.

Surrogacy, a reproductive arrangement where a woman carries and gives birth to a baby for another individual or couple, has become a chance for those struggling with infertility to become parents. Another Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) option is In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular celebrities who opted for surrogacy and IVF.

1. Toyosi Adesanya welcomed first child after years of waiting

Actress Biola Adebayo announces colleague Toyosi Adesanya's childbirth. Credit: toyosiadesanya.

Source: Instagram

In March 2026, Yoruba actress Toyosi Adesanya welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband after many years of waiting.

A heartwarming video showed the moment the movie star broke down in tears as she appreciated her husband for standing by her during the challenging period.

2. Biola Adebayo shares childbirth challenges

Biola Adebayo welcomes her son through surrogacy in 2023. Credit: biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Actress Biola Adebayo became a beacon of hope for couples “trying to conceive” (TTC) after she opened up about her journey.

In 2023, Biola announced the birth of her son through a surrogate mother on social media, disclosing that she and her husband waited for years and faced several heartbreaking setbacks, including one failed IVF, a canceled surrogate cycle, and three failed surrogate attempts.

3. Why Ini Edo opted for surrogacy

Toyosi Adesanya, Biola Adebayo, 4 other celebrities who opted for surrogacy and IVF

Source: Instagram

Actress Ini Edo, in 2023, welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Light.

During an interview, the actress disclosed that she had over six miscarriages and endured multiple failed IVF procedures.

This made her consider alternative paths to motherhood. She revealed her decision was a last resort, not a “fancy way out.”

Ini also addressed the common misconception of surrogacy as a transactional, “baby factory” process, saying,

"She wasn’t just a vessel. I was involved every step of the way from prenatal care and medical decisions to emotional bonding during the pregnancy.”

The actress also spoke about her status as a single mother, stating that the biological father of her child is not involved in raising the child, leaving the sole responsibility on her.

4. Ufuoma McDermott opts for IVF

Before it became popular in Nigeria, actress Ufuoma McDermott gave birth to her first son, Isio, through IVF in 2012.

While speaking about the procedure in 2018, she urged women battling with infertility to set aside fear and embrace options like surrogacy or IVF to become mothers.

Ufuoma McDermott encourages women struggling with infertility. Credit: ufuomamcdermott

Source: Instagram

5. Former beauty queen Nike Osinowo becomes a mum at 48

Nike Osinowo opens up about personal battle with infertility. Credit: nikeosinowo

Source: Instagram

Former beauty queen and entrepreneur Nike Osinowo opted for assisted reproduction to fulfill her dream of motherhood.

She welcomed twin children via surrogacy in 2013 after battling endometriosis for years, a condition that can cause infertility.

6. Nancy Umeh welcomed her third child via surrogacy

Celebrity chef Nancy Umeh is among the prominent figures who opted for assisted childbirth.

She and her husband welcomed their third child via surrogacy in 2024.

According to the chef, she opted for surrogacy because she battled “secondary infertility” for seven years after the birth of her last child.

Toyosi Adesanya opens up about her challenges

Legit.ng reported that Toyosi Adesanya, in an old interview, shed light on the difficult journey that led to this moment.

According to her, the journey began as far back as 2008 when she underwent a laparoscopy and a dye test as part of medical efforts to conceive.

At the time, she was hopeful, unaware of how long and challenging the process would become.

Toyosi revealed that she tried in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in 2009, a procedure that was both expensive and uncertain.

Source: Legit.ng