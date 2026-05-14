Ousmane Dembele has spoken about the possibility of winning the Ballon d'Or in consecutive years

Dembele beat Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 award after a historic season for Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are on course to win multiple trophies again this season, including the UEFA Champions League

Ousmane Dembele has spoken about the possibility of winning a second consecutive Ballon d'Or as Paris Saint-Germain target a great end to the season.

Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or after helping Paris Saint-Germain win five trophies, including the club's first UEFA Champions League title.

Ousmane Dembele assisted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener for PSG against Lens. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen.

Source: Getty Images

The only trophy that eluded Paris Saint-Germain was the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, which they lost to Chelsea 3-0 in New Jersey, USA.

Dembele beat Lamine Yamal to the 2025 award on points, and as PSG continues on the path to winning it all again, he is among the favourites.

The Frenchman was controversially named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year despite starting only nine league matches this season, as at when the award was announced.

Dembele started his 10th league game of the season during the 2-0 win over RC Lens on Tuesday, May 13, 2026, which confirms PSG as Ligue 1 champions.

The former Barcelona winger provided the assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener, and his replacement Ibrahim Mbaye scored the second goal.

Dembele speaks about his Ballon d'Or chances

Dembele, speaking after the match, spoke about the possibility of going back-to-back at the Ballon d'Or awards, downplaying his chances and putting team glory ahead.

“Very calm, as I said, individual trophies come later, if they come, if they don't, that's how it is. The most important thing is the team titles, we won Ligue 1, the Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup, on May 30th, we have something great for all PSG fans,” he told Bein Sport.

The Ligue 1 season concludes on Sunday, when PSG will make a walk across the street to face Paris FC on the final day, a match he said they will take seriously.

He added that they will celebrate because they are champions, but will immediately focus on the Champions League final.

Ousmane Dembele speaks about the possibility of winning consecutive Ballon d'Or award. Photo by Catherine Steenkeste.

Source: Getty Images

“Yes, that's it, we wanted to win here, but above all, we want to prepare for the [Champions League] final on May 30th,” he said.

“We're going to celebrate because it's official, we're champions. We'll let loose a little, but not too much, because we play again in three days. We'll celebrate a bit and stay focused.”

Speaking to CBS Sports after reaching the UCL final, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes that the club has built a super team and can produce the Ballon d'Or winner for the next five years.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously analysed the updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings after Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal were confirmed as Champions League finalists.

Dembele remains favourite to win, while his teammate Kvaratskhelia is also in contention alongside Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Declan Rice.

Source: Legit.ng