Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor shared a heartwarming moment with her daughter after surprising her with big news

A video that went viral online showed how the little girl reacted to her mum’s pregnancy

Fans were touched by the beautiful mother-daughter moment as they celebrated the movie star

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has touched hearts with a candid video showing her daughter’s emotional reaction to the news that she is pregnant 10 years after giving birth to her first child.

In the clip, Ruby approaches her daughter, who is seated in the parlour, and breaks the exciting news.

Ruby Ojiakor recounts the surprising way her daughter handled her pregnancy reveal. Credit: @rubyorjiakor

Source: Instagram

Overwhelmed with joy, her daughter, Royalty, bursts into tears, exclaiming, “No, mummy, it’s a lie. I will finally have a sibling!”

Sharing the moment on social media, Ruby wrote, “Her Royal Majesty’s Reaction— the first time I told her I was pregnant. Her joy was out of this world. Big sister doings. Cc…. @princess_royalty_1.”

Fans have flooded the comment section with heartwarming messages, celebrating the touching moment between mother and daughter.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruby Orjiakor ignited conversations around her marriage following a recent session with her husband, Moc Madu.

The movie star was seen on Instagram Live discussing with her fans in the company of her man when she suddenly felt nauseous.

Ruby gave the phone to her husband as she rushed to the bathroom to ease herself.

Following that, she came back to the bedroom where she and her Moc lay and told her fans that she couldn’t continue with the Live session.

In a previous report, Nigerian media personality Radigad (born Destiny Ezeyim) made disturbing claims about Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor and her husband, Moc Madu.

The celebrity couple held their white wedding on Saturday, May 31, in an adorable celebration filled with friends and colleagues.

Reacting to the eventful moments from the celebration, Radiogad claimed that the wedding celebration is the most classless event in the history of marriage.

The television personality claimed that Moc Madu had packed the majority of his gay buddies as groomsmen and that their marriage would not survive more than five years.

He also said that Ruby married the actor out of desperation, and he cautioned single women not to make a similar mistake.

He mentioned that gays do not last in marriages and accused Moc Madu of marrying the screen diva for fame.

Ruby Ojiakor and daughter trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onuorahimmaculeta said:

"This is indeed emotional , congratulations Roro❤️."

oluchipenniel said:

"Awww this is so emotional 😍😍😍❤️❤️."

freshpetals_cleaningservices

"Awwww. My daughter in law 😍."

gee4cute said:

"Why did I feel tears 😢so lovely."

jackson10ify said:

"😍😍😍😍😍 she's been longing for a sibling."

lucymekasofficial said:

"Awwwwwwww🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 she's a big sister now."

nwadimma_oluchi said:

"Awwwwwwwn This is so beautiful to watch."

chinazachidimmanwokoro said:

"Awwwwch so cute😍😍😍😍."

princess_mfon

"So amazing🥰🥰🥰😢😢😢."

giftsab said:

"Awwwwn 😘."

❤️❤️❤️My cute Royalty🥰🥰

lindapampered

"😍😍😍😍awwwwww awwww."

akhigbe_b said:

"Wow 🤩 big sister thing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ruby Orjiakor and husband announces pregnancy online. Credit: @rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

Why Ruby Ojiakor’s daughter Royalty threw tantrum

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor's daughter Royalty displayed some drama in a video with her mother.

The actress made a video of her daughter crying and complaining about missing her father.

To the surprise of many, the little girl was referring to her new husband, Moc Madu.

Source: Legit.ng