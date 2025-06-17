Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Agoro, caused a stir on social media over her reason for wanting children through surrogacy

Ifedayo’s video made the rounds online and it raised heated reactions, including one from comedian Woli Arole

Woli Arole’s reaction to Ifedayo’s stance on the surrogacy topic raised even more comments

Nigerian media personality and Diary of a Naija Girl (DANG) owner, Ifedayo Agoro, recently broke the internet with her stance on surrogacy.

The 42-year-old newly married public figure took to her Instagram platform to share that despite being perfectly healthy, she preferred not to use her womb and plans to have kids with the help of surrogates.

Speaking further in the viral video, Ifedayo stated that many people are offended by the idea of a healthy woman having the audacity to choose not to go through the pain of childbirth and labour.

In her words:

“If you’re a woman, you have no fertility complications, you can carry a child to term and you decide by yourself that you don’t want to do that, and you want to use a surrogate instead? Your decisions are valid. You don’t owe anybody any medical report, apology, or an explanation.

I have a womb, I don’t have any fertility complications, I’m perfectly healthy, but I’m still going to use a surrogate. I know people are genuinely curious anytime I say this, they will always ask “Ife, why don’t you want to carry a baby?” I’m not going to tell you! I just don’t want to use it. I don’t want to use my womb. You don’t owe anybody any explanation.

People expect that people who use surrogates or want to use a surrogate must have a tragedy story, it’s not true. I don’t have a tragedy story, not everyone does. I’ve figured out what offends people, it’s the autonomy that a woman dares say ‘I choose not to go through childbirth and pregnancy’, the audacity! It shakes the table that society has taught women to kneel beside that if you don’t bleed for it, you don’t deserve it. That if you don’t go through the pain of childbirth, the joy of motherhood is invalid.”

See Ifedayo Agoro’s video below:

Woli Arole reacts to surrogacy discussion

Days after DANG boss, Ifedayo Agoro’s take on surrogacy continued to trend online, comedian and media personality, Woli Arole, waded into the discussion.

On his Instagram page, the comedian condemned Ifedayo’s reason for opting for surrogacy. According to him, surrogacy is only adopted for medical reasons, and it is wrong for her to say she would opt for it because she doesn’t feel like carrying the child.

Arole stated that it’s a blessing for a woman to carry her child inside her womb because it is how God wants it. He added that ‘wokeness’ should not derail people.

In his words:

Listen carefully, it is a blessing for a WOMAN to carry her baby in her WOMB. That's how GOD wants IT. Don't let WOKENESS derail you. Unless for medical reasons she can adopt options like Surrogacy, IVF and all. You can't say my BODY my DECISION, I don't feel like carrying a child I want SURROGACY. Nooooo!!!. Your body is is God's TEMPLE!!!”

See his post below:

Reactions as Woli Arole speaks on surrogacy debate

Woli Arole’s take on Ifedayo Agoro’s reason for wanting to opt for surrogacy was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some netizens noted that he should not comment on matters of the female body:

Ayomide_synesis wrote:

“The issue I have is with people saying pregnancy is not easy, so they wish they can use surrogate mothers too...please think deep o, if pregnancy was hard for you, do you think the surrogate is an object that won't feel that exact pain? I'm not against surrogacy either if you have womb issues or not, that's your own, but please bring another argument to the table, not that pregnancy is hard! That surrogate mom is human too, and she will feel that pain too! Yes, she's being paid, but would a rich person choose to be a surrogate mom to a stranger? Definitely not! Means most surrogate moms do it for money! Plus the internet doesn't need some info!!!! Ahba!!”

Mheenarh__ said:

“This is too much opinion from a person that doesn’t even possess a womb.”

Kokozillionaire said:

“It’s always the illiterates… it’s the blessing of God for us to walk with our two legs but you use vehicles . I don’t know how 🤡 have this much social media presence.”

Mannequin_lordess said:

“Dear men, learn to stop commenting on the use of women's body. Allow us women to talk it out with ourselves. Thank you.”

Zi_chat said:

“No Uterus no Opinion. If you are really concerned about children, there are thousands out there that need a home.”

Olayeni02 said:

“Some women already assess themselves and discover that they might not have the mental capacity to carry a pregnancy.”

Adornareaccessoriesng wrote:

“Having done it 2 times … if a woman decides to not do it to her body, I’d support her 1000% !

Pregnancy is ghetto af! Almost 2 year and I haven’t recovered yet. I do not recommend it. Shoutout to those that had it easy tho.”

Thetriotravels said:

“Uncle pls mind your business in women's matter most especially this topic. Let the women agree and disagree on this! Thank you.”

Arcmidi wrote:

“Listen to Ife at your own risk! If God has blessed you with a womb and the ability to carry your baby, please don’t take it for granted. That’s when the real journey begins, when you start speaking life into your child, laying hands on them, and declaring greatness over their future ‘directly’ The bond is truly out of this world. It is powerful, sacred, and so beautiful! Please do not let her words sway you into believing Nonsense 📌.”

_lanleriyke said:

“No matter d medical condition I will carry my baby with my womb 😍I will never encounter any medical condition that will not allow me carry my children 😍.”

Primagoldz wrote:

“The way everyone is shouting as if say nah pig 1 carry the belle for you🙃. You’re not ready for what comes with carrying a pregnancy but you’re okay with another woman going through same shege on your behalf in exchange for money. If you don’t have fertility issue, you have no business with surrogacy!!!!!!”

Nigerians speak as Woli Arole reacts to Ife of DANG's surrogacy stance. Photos: @officialarole

Davido's baby mama shares surrogacy plans

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, spoke about wanting another child.

However, Sophia added that she had no desire to get pregnant and is considering surrogacy.

Not stopping there, Sophia fired shots at her baby daddy, Davido, by stating that she doesn’t plan to ruin her body for any man ever again.

