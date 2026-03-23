Toyosi revealed she spent millions of Naira on IVF as far back as 2009, even liquidating her jewelry and boutique savings to fund the procedure

The actress underwent a series of painful medical procedures, including laparoscopies and dye tests, only to face repeated heartbreak

After starting her journey in 2008, it took nearly two decades and a leap into surrogacy for the actress to finally hold her bundle of joy

Following the news that Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya has welcomed her first child, an old interview has resurfaced, shedding light on the difficult journey that led to this moment.

Legit.ng reports that the actress welcomed her baby girl through surrogacy after 19 years of waiting.

While many are celebrating her new chapter, the resurfaced video reminds fans that the road to motherhood was anything but easy.

In a 2024 interview with Biola Bayo, the veteran thespian opened up about her long and emotional struggle to have a child.

Toyosi reveals she spent millions of Naira on IVF as far back as 2009. Photos: Toyosi Adesanya.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the journey began as far back as 2008 when she underwent a laparoscopy and a dye test as part of medical efforts to conceive.

At the time, she was hopeful, unaware of how long and challenging the process would become.

Toyosi revealed that she tried in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in 2009, a procedure that was both expensive and uncertain.

She disclosed that the cost ranged between ₦900,000 and ₦1 million at the time—a significant amount she had to gather through personal sacrifices.

“I had a boutique at the time, so I raised money from various sources. I even sold all my gold jewellery to do the IVF,” she said.

Despite her efforts, the procedure failed.

For her, it was a painful moment, but she held on, knowing the chances were never guaranteed.

Determined not to give up, Toyosi tried again in 2011—but faced another disappointment.

Still holding on to hope, she made another attempt in 2013. However, before that attempt, she underwent a stressful operation, adding to the physical and emotional toll of the journey.

Each failed attempt came with its own weight, testing her resilience and faith.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Toyosi Adesanya's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users before

@hannikskitchen1 noted:

"Congratulations ma ,am so happy for you ma'am ayo na abayin kale loruko jesu"

@dressrite_kiddies stated:

"Oju obirin ri oooo Olorun sanu gbogbo e ni ti oun wo ju Oluwa fun omo"

@ i_am_hayoolar wrote:

"She always happy no one would have known she’s passed through all of these. I’m so happy for you and your husband. Congratulations once again ma"

@waistedbydiamond stated:

"That laposcopy dey pain hen . I did it once and HSG 4 times omohhhh.people that get pregnant without stress don't know the lucky they had"

Toyosi Adesanya says she underwent a series of painful medical procedures only to face repeated heartbreak. Photos: Toyosi Adesanya.

Source: Instagram

Biola Adebayo announces end of marriage

Legit.ng reported that Biola Bayo saddened fans after announcing that her marriage had ended.

In a heartfelt post celebrating her ex-husband’s birthday, she shared lovely pictures but also disclosed that they have been separated since April last year.

Biola told her fans not to be surprised that she referred to him as her ex-husband, openly confirming the breakdown of their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng