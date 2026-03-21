An emotional video showing the moment Toyosi Adesanya appreciated her husband after they welcomed a child through surrogacy has emerged online

The Yoruba actress showered prayers on her husband, sharing how he stood by her throughout the journey

The movie star also appreciated her colleague, Biola Adebayo, stirring reactions from fans and celebrities

Yoruba actress Toyosi Adesanya has appreciated her husband, actor and director, Bola Oyin-Adejobi, as they welcomed a child through surrogacy.

Legit.ng previously reported on Saturday, March 21, 2026, actress Biola Adebayo announced the good news on social media, revealing that the couple welcomed their baby girl through surrogacy.

Actress Toyosi Adesanya appreaciates husband in teary video. Credit: officialadesanyatoyosi

Source: Instagram

Biola also appreciated everyone who supported the couple throughout their journey, which she disclosed began in 2024.

According to her, a fertility specialist played a key role in making the dream a reality, highlighting the importance of medical support in such journeys.

Toyosi Adesanya appreciates husband

In another video shared on social media, the actress was seen emotionally appreciating her husband for standing by her through the journey. In the course of her prayer, Toyosi prayed for her husband's other children.

“It is not easy. Thank you for standing by me through this journey. Nothing will happen to the children we had before her," she said, speaking in Yoruba.

Yoruba actress Toyosi Adesanya cries as she showers prayers on her husband. Credit: officialtoyosiadesanya

Source: Instagram

Toyosi also appreciated Biola Adebayo who was present in the hospital ward.

The video of actress Toyosi Adesanya appreciating her husband is below:

Reactions as Toyosi Adesanya appreciates husband

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

aminat.kabiru said:

"As a woman you get pregnant immediately you get married hmmm you don't know what God have done for you, to look for pikin no easy ooo , congratulations 👏 your joy is complete God is faithful."

thewomenofprayer commented:

"When a man is intentional you will,no matter how difficult the journey is he will surely stand by you not minding what people are saying,,God bless sir."

bimbooshin commented:

"Thank you Lord our bundle of joy is here congratulations to us . Thank you my darling @biolabayo1."

ojulewastudio reacted:

"Congratulations as many as are believing God for their own this year you will conceive yours."

b_ayomide1 said:

"When God shows up like this, all you can say is THANK YOU ALLAH 🙏❤️ This is so beautiful to witness! More strength to you mum, well done Dr B."

emblematic_samadex reacted:

"I like the fact that people are now loud about surrogacy. There's no shame about it. Let us encourage more and more people who are finding it difficult to conceive naturally by themselves to involve more in it so far it's done legally. Please let's stop the stigmatization on IVF, surrogacy and other form assisted conception."

Ini Edo welcomes child via surrogacy

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, became a mother after welcoming a baby girl at the age of 39.

The veteran film star confirmed the news of her childbirth in an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus. Ini Edo revealed that she welcomed her child through surrogacy and also shared more details on who fathered her child.

According to the actress, she decided to go the route of surrogacy to fulfil her dream of having a child and becoming a mother.

Source: Legit.ng