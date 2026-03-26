Grief as Kano Mother of 8 Who Gave Birth to 5 Newborns Dies
- Kano woman Hafsatu Yusuf has died after giving birth to quintuplets at Murtala Specialist Hospital
- Medical personnel were unable to stabilise mother, while newborns remain in stable condition
- Kano government pledged to ensure healthcare for quintuplets and strengthen maternal support
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Kano, Kano State - A Kano-based woman, Hafsatu Yusuf, who gave birth to quintuplets at Murtala Specialist Hospital, Kano, has died.
Quintuplets are five babies born from a single pregnancy, a rare high-order multiple birth event usually occurring through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or fertility treatments. They are typically delivered via Cesarean section (C-section) prematurely, often needing intensive care (NICU).
Spontaneous, natural conception of quintuplets is extremely rare, occurring in roughly 1 in 55 million births.
Kano woman dies in hospital
Confirming Hajia Hafsatu's demise in an interview with The Punch on Thursday, March 26, Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Na’isa, the public relations officer (PRO) of the Kano State Ministry of Health, said the woman died around 2am at the hospital.
Daily Trust also noted the sad development.
Na’isa disclosed that the woman experienced persistent bleeding after delivering the five babies, three boys and two girls, and efforts by medical personnel to stabilise her were unsuccessful. He, however, confirmed that the newborns are in stable condition and are currently receiving medical attention at the hospital.
He said:
“She had been bleeding since after delivery, and all efforts by doctors to control the situation were unsuccessful."
Na’isa added that the deceased had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites at her residence in Hotoro.
Legit.ng reports that the incident comes barely a day after the Kano State government announced that it will take full responsibility for the healthcare of the quintuplets and their mother.
Na’isa had explained that the gesture was part of efforts to strengthen maternal and child healthcare in the state and reduce maternal and infant mortality.
He noted that the Abba Yusuf-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government remained committed to supporting vulnerable families to ensure access to quality healthcare across the state.
Read more Kano news:
- Kano Hisbah arrests masquerader, 20 others in fresh night raid
- Kano farmers decry Tinubu's govt’s neglect: "Fertilisers are too expensive"
- 'Plan ahead': 2 public holidays to be observed next month in Lagos, Kano, others
- Potential massacre thwarted in Kano, 19 bandits killed, soldiers pay price: "we owe them our lives"
- Ahmed Musa reacts as governor donates 3 brand-new buses to Kano Pillars
Hospital negligence: Newborn dies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a family in Ilorin accused Cottage Hospital, Adewole/Olorunsogo, of gross negligence leading to the death of a newborn and severe medical complications for the mother.
The case sparked outrage and forced the Kwara State Hospitals Management Board (HMB) to launch an investigation.
The tragedy occurred when a first-time mother went into labour and sought delivery at the state-owned facility where she had consistently attended antenatal care.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.