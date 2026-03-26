Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has accused Blessing CEO of faking her cancer battle

She claims the influencer’s neighbour confirmed the illness is a stunt for sympathy and money

The revelation has sparked fresh controversy around Blessing CEO’s online cancer narrative

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has stirred controversy after calling out self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing CEO over her recent cancer battle claims.

Just a day earlier, Blessing CEO had taken to Instagram in tears, revealing she was battling stage 4 cancer.

Sarah Martins drops bombshell on Blessing CEO’s neighbour’s confession amid online cancer claim. Credit: @officialbblessingceo, @officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

In the emotional video, she confessed to being scared and tired of “being strong,” asking Nigerians for prayers and words of affirmation.

However, in a new twist, Sarah Martins has accused Blessing of faking the illness. According to Sarah, Blessing has no cancer and has been spotted daily with her boyfriend, businessman IVD.

She alleged that the luxury Benz Blessing flaunted online as a gift from IVD was only for clout, claiming the couple is financially struggling.

Sarah further alleged that Blessing sold her old car to cover feeding expenses and that the cancer story was a manipulative stunt to gain sympathy and raise money to start a business for IVD.

She insisted she had proof from Blessing’s next-door neighbour, accusing the influencer of playing on Nigerians’ emotions.

In Sarah’s words:

“Blessing CEO has no cancer! She stays in Lakwe and enters the bus with IVD every day. The Benz she posted was a stunt for clout. Both she and IVD are broke. This cancer stunt is a manipulative stunt to gain sympathy and empathy from Nigerians to raise money to start a business for IVD. I have proof from her next-door neighbour. Blessing is playing on your emotions!”

Blessing CEO, who previously vowed to help people overcome depression by sharing her own struggles, has faced backlash before.

She once left social media buzzing after posting a disturbing video showing broken glass and chaos in a room, claiming she was in danger and needed urgent help.

Legit.ng recalls that her rise to fame dates back to her infamous “house video” scandal, where she was exposed for claiming ownership of another person’s property.

See her post below

Netizens react to Sarah Martins' reports on Blessing CEO

With Sarah Martins’ latest revelation, netizens are divided, questioning whether Blessing CEO’s cancer claim is genuine or another publicity stunt.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

petite_luxury123

"But we knoo already 😂😂 Nigerians re soo gullible and very emotional. Blessing dt can do anything for clout and money 😂😂🤦🏼‍♀️."

goodybagg_ said:

"Oh my God that woman needs HELP 😢 JESUS CHRIST! How can someone joke with such sensitive topic 🤦🏻‍♀️."

dianebeautyempire said:

"This is very sensitive Sarah, this is honestly not the right time, even if your calms are right then why publicly shaming her, we woman can do better."

hephzibaharibana said:

"Her public figure friends confirmed she sent her medical records. Let's give her benefit of doubt as this is health related pls. What if they were broke due to the illness? She knows what she has done in the past and coming out to beg for whatever reason must have been hard for her to do because ofcuz she was expecting people to mock her."

sharonagubata said:

"How sure are you with this info? I don't think she will used such sickness for clout chasing!! Let's learn not to mocked people in their difficulties! That illness is not something one can mocked his or her enemies!! No one knows tomorrow! She's not my fave,but it's someone's life we all are talking about here! I come in peace ✌️."

onyinye_unfiltered

|Next door is not a solid proof Sarah cos obviously amebo next door neighbor is not living with them, i have neighbors and they know nothing about my personal life."

big_esegold said:

"Madam wetin concern you ? Weather she broke or not let her be Abi na she be the first to go broke you are doing all this because of personal beef with her when she never come out Since why you no drag her sef even if I like you a lot e get some things way you no suppose post you no dey check other actress na so them take dey post?"

princess_nikel_4real said:

"How can someone chase clout with cancer?"

Blessing CEO’s neighbour’s words shake up influencer’s cancer narrative Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Doctor points out inconsistencies in Blessing CEO's claim

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian doctor criticised relationship influencer Blessing CEO's emotional video appeal for donations toward a mastectomy.

Addressing the video, the doctor highlighted inconsistencies in Blessing's claim.

According to the doctor, stage 4 breast cancer means the cancer has spread beyond the breast to other distant organs like the liver, lungs, and brain.

He questioned the medical practitioner who told the influencer she would need to undergo surgery to confirm how far it has spread, when she already stated that she is battling with stage 4 cancer.

Source: Legit.ng