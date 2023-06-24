Social media went abuzz with news of Ini Edo welcoming a child via surrogacy in 2021

In an interview with media personality Chude, the veteran actress revealed that she didn't have a husband and wanted her own child

Ini Edo also added that she regretted getting married to her ex-husband simply out of pressure

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has a two-year-old daughter that she had after opting for surrogacy.

Social media went abuzz with the news and in a recent interview, the movie star revealed the reason behind her decision.

Netizens react to video of Ini Edo talking about surrogacy Photo credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

According to Ini, she had a number of miscarriages and she got tired of trying again coupled with the fact that she did not have a husband.

The actress added that she really wanted a child of her own whether she had a husband or not and it had to be her own egg.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thankfully for her, she had good eggs and she gave surrogacy a choice.

On her failed first marriage, the actress disclosed that she regretted taking that decision because it was not the right move to make, but she would get married again if the right person comes at her own time.

She also added that she is fine if a second marriage never happens as well.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ini Edo's video

The actress' video got people commending her decision and how she chose to live her life.

kikiorah:

“If it doesn’t come, I’m good.” Once, you get to that point. Nothing in this world can break you."

somi_joseph:

"As a woman just be financially independent....it helps alot!!!! I ❤️ HER."

chi_artistry22:

"You people can now see that this people have so many businesses that generate money for them. They don’t depend only on movies. The reason why am saying this is that you Nigeria people hate when a woman acquire a big house or car . You people always attach their wealth to a man."

tatascaritas:

"I stan a bold woman. A woman who is honest. I honestly thought i ll hear “ no i am no longer interested in getting married again” . If the right one comes fine but if not i’m good . Ini you sabi."

tinaomovo:

"She’s so pretty and ageless "

hardaralewa:

"Gbam...... "doing it at the right time if the right person comes"...... people should stop pressuring and intruding into others' personal affairs to get married by force when he/she has not gotten a better half."

ojulewastudio:

"Ladies and Gentlemen - HER..... it's her courage for me ❤️❤️❤️"

preshdiamond_officials:

"Clear to people why she choose surrogate alot thought it was all because of her lipo and celebrity shape."

paula_matt:

"❤️ can’t love her less."

kikiorah:

“If it doesn’t come, I’m good.” Once, you get to that point. Nothing in this world can break you."

making_memories_with_mackayla:

"This is the real definition of a STRONG woman.❤️❤️❤️"

Ini Edo celebrates Father’s Day with beautiful photos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, earned backlash over her Father's Day post on Sunday, June 18.

The mum of one shared a photo of her two-year-old daughter, Light, and casually wished men a happy Father's Day.

The actress held her daughter in the adorable photo and also struck a pose in another slide.

Source: Legit.ng