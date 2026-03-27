After a courageous battle with a protracted illness, Onos Brisibi passed away on March 23, 2026, surrounded by the legacy of her faith

The late singer was the secret ingredient behind the emotional depth of Nollywood’s biggest classic hits

Top stars like Stella Damasus and veteran broadcaster Emma Ugolee have shared heartbreaking tributes as they come to terms with her death

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of renowned gospel singer and Nollywood soundtrack artiste Onos Brisibi.

The 55-year-old singer passed away on March 23, 2026, after battling a prolonged illness, her family confirmed in an emotional statement released on Thursday.

Onos Brisibi died after a protracted illness. Photos: Onos Brisibi.

Source: Instagram

Announcing her passing, the Brisibi family described her as a woman whose life revolved around faith, music, and service.

“The Brisibi family announces with deep sorrow the passing of Esteemed Sister Onos Nancy Brisibi, who transitioned to glory… after a protracted illness,” the statement read.

They went further to paint a picture of a woman whose presence left lasting impressions.

“She was a devoted Christian, a gifted songstress, and a passionate praise and worship leader whose angelic voice touched many lives.”

From a young age — starting her musical journey at just nine — the late grew into one of Nollywood’s most sought-after soundtrack artistes.

Her voice became a familiar companion in some of the industry’s most memorable films, including Domitilla, Mortal Inheritance, Blood Money, and Shame.

Beyond movies, she also left her mark on mainstream music, lending her vocals to Gra Gra by Lagbaja.

Following the announcement of her death, members of the entertainment industry have begun paying tribute to the late singer.

Actress Stella Damasus expressed deep sorrow, describing the loss as painful and offering prayers for her peaceful rest.

Veteran broadcaster Emma Ugolee also shared his heartbreak, revealing that he had only just learned about her critical condition while preparing a tribute to celebrate her work.

Born on November 20, 1970, in Aladja, Delta State, Onos Brisibi’s journey was rooted in both talent and purpose.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Brisibi, her mother, siblings, and a wide network of loved ones, including her church family at LoveWorld Ministries.

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances on Wednesday, March 25.

She had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

In the now-viral footage, mourners were seen gathered as the late actress’s body was brought down from a hearse. Prayers were offered in a solemn atmosphere before she was laid to rest.

Onos Brisibi is survived by her daughter, Sarah Brisibi, her mother, and her siblings.Photos: Onos Brisibi

Source: Instagram

Gunmen kill singer Sabi in Lagos

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported the killing of fast-rising Afro-pop singer Sabi, known for his hit track Show Your Style.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos state.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, who spoke to Daily Sun, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24.

Source: Legit.ng